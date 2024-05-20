Home / India News / South water reservoir levels down 46%: Central Water Commission bulletin

South water reservoir levels down 46%: Central Water Commission bulletin

The live storage in 150 reservoirs of the country was 45.3 bcm as on May 16, 2024. It was 57.4 bcm in 2023

Jayakwadi dam Maharashtra
Representative Picture
Anoushka Sawhney New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 10:55 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Reservoirs in the southern part of the country have just about half the water they did around the same time last year.

They hold 7.49 billion cubic metres of water compared to 13.87 billion cubic metres in May 2023, a decline of 46 per cent, shows the latest bulletin from the Central Water Commission. In comparison, water levels in the north are down 23.4 per cent, west is down 17 per cent, and central Indian reservoir levels are down 16 per cent. Eastern India is the only one with gains of 17 per cent.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel




The live storage in 150 reservoirs of the country was 45.3 bcm as on May 16, 2024. It was 57.4 bcm in 2023.

The data is available since 2015 when the storage was 46.1 bcm.

Comparisons with previous years are made based on the closest available data to the current bulletin release date. Capacity utilised, as per the bulletin released last week, was at 25 per cent down from 32 per cent around the same period in 2023.

According to the bulletin, 14 states, including Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh, had less storage than the corresponding period in last year. Conversely, storage has improved in seven states, while Uttarakhand remains at the same level as the previous year.


Also Read

Bengaluru water crisis: With no end in sight, city scrambles to save water

The groundwater reality

Bengaluru water crisis: 22 families fined Rs 1.1 lakh for wasting water

Water crisis hits Bengaluru: Tanker spotted at CM Siddaramaiah's office

Bengaluru water crisis to impact local industries in coming weeks: Experts

Mercury again breaches 47 deg C in Delhi; 'red alert' issued for heatwave

Farmers suspend 'rail roko' protest at Shambhu railway station in Patiala

Iranian prez death: Indian govt announces one-day state mourning on May 21

Delhi's peak power demand touches new May high of 7,572 megawatt

Doctors not mandated to inform patients on drug side effects: Delhi HC

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :water reservoirsWater crisisrivers

First Published: May 20 2024 | 10:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story