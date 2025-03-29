Earthquake of 3.8 magnitude hits Manipur's Noney district, no loss reported

An earthquake of 3.8 magnitude hit Manipur's Noney district on Saturday, officials said.

There was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property, they said.

The earthquake took place at 2.31 pm, and the location was in Noney district of the northeastern state, the National Center for Seismology said.

The depth of the quake was 10 km, it said.

The northeastern states fall in the high seismic zone, and earthquakes frequently hit the region.