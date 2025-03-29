Home / India News / Earthquake of 3.8 magnitude hits Manipur's Noney district, no loss reported

Earthquake of 3.8 magnitude hits Manipur's Noney district, no loss reported

The earthquake took place at 2.31 pm, and the location was in Noney district of the northeastern state

The northeastern states fall in the high seismic zone, and earthquakes frequently hit the region. | Representative Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Imphal
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2025 | 4:48 PM IST
An earthquake of 3.8 magnitude hit Manipur's Noney district on Saturday, officials said.

There was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property, they said.

The earthquake took place at 2.31 pm, and the location was in Noney district of the northeastern state, the National Center for Seismology said.

The depth of the quake was 10 km, it said.

The northeastern states fall in the high seismic zone, and earthquakes frequently hit the region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 29 2025 | 4:48 PM IST

