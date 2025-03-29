Over 86,000 elderly benefit from Delhi's 'Teerth Yojana', Rameshwaram tops

Over 86,000 elderly citizens have undertaken pilgrimage under Delhi's Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana (MMTY) since July 2019, with Rameshwaram being the most visited destination.

Pilgrims travelled to various religious sites, including Rameshwaram, Dwarkadhish, Jagannath Puri, Tirupati, Shirdi, Ayodhya, Ujjain, Katra (Jammu), Amritsar, and Ajmer, according to a written reply by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to a question by MLA Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat. CM Gupta also holds the portfolio of revenue.

From 2019 to 2024, 92 trains were operated under the scheme.

Among these, 29 trains went to Rameshwaram, 25 to Dwarkadhish, eight to Jagannath Puri, six to Tirupati, four to Amritsar, one to Ajmer, and the remaining to other locations.

The Delhi Assembly provided details on the scheme's execution, covering destinations, facilities, and ongoing evaluations. The scheme, operational since January 9, 2018, offers free pilgrimage travel to eligible beneficiaries.

From July 12, 2019, to February 29, 2024, several trips witnessed over 1,000 participants, the CM said in her written reply. For instance, a pilgrimage to Amritsar on July 12, 2019, had 1,019 participants, including volunteers. Similar high number of participation were seen on trips to Katra, Rameshwaram, and Tirupati.

The response also detailed the facilities provided to beneficiaries, stating that all pilgrims received bus transportation to and from the station to the religious site. Additionally, accommodation, food, and medical facilities were arranged for each devotee.