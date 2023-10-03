Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR; 6.2 magnitude recorded in Nepal

The epicentre lies at 43 km NE of Dipayal in Nepal.
#WATCH | Delhi | Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stepped out of Nirman Bhawan, along with others, as strong tremors hit different parts of north India.— ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2023
First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 3:11 PM IST