Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR; 6.2 magnitude recorded in Nepal

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR; 6.2 magnitude recorded in Nepal

The epicentre lies at 43 km NE of Dipayal in Nepal

BS Web Team New Delhi
Earthquake

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 3:38 PM IST
Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi NCR region on Tuesday. This follows the earthquake in Nepal around 2:51 pm IST today. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake recorded a magnitude of 6.2 on the Richter scale, while United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a magnitude of 5.7.

The epicentre lies at 43 km NE of Dipayal in Nepal.
 
People rushed out of their building as strong tremors were felt in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.


This is a developing story.

Topics :EarthquakeNepal eathquakeBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 3:11 PM IST

