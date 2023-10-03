Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR; 6.2 magnitude recorded in Nepal

Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi NCR region on Tuesday. This follows the earthquake in Nepal around 2:51 pm IST today. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake recorded a magnitude of 6.2 on the Richter scale, while United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a magnitude of 5.7.



The epicentre lies at 43 km NE of Dipayal in Nepal.



People rushed out of their building as strong tremors were felt in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

#WATCH | Delhi | Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stepped out of Nirman Bhawan, along with others, as strong tremors hit different parts of north India. — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2023

This is a developing story.