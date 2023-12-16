Home / India News / Eastern Naval Command pays homage to 1971 war heroes on 'Vijay Diwas'

Eastern Naval Command pays homage to 1971 war heroes on 'Vijay Diwas'

A floral wreath was placed at the 'Victory at Sea' War Memorial by Vice Admiral G Srinivasan, AVSM, VSM Director General Naval Projects, Visakhapatnam

A 50-man guard was paraded at the venue and a two-minute silence was observed as a mark of respect to the valiant souls
ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2023 | 2:56 PM IST
The Eastern Naval Command conducted a wreath-laying ceremony to commemorate Vijay Diwas at the War Memorial, RK Beach, Visakhapatnam, on Saturday.

Tributes were paid to the valiant personnel of the Armed Forces, who made the supreme sacrifice during the 1971 war.

A floral wreath was placed at the 'Victory at Sea' War Memorial by Vice Admiral G Srinivasan, AVSM, VSM Director General Naval Projects, Visakhapatnam.

A 50-man guard was paraded at the venue and a two-minute silence was observed as a mark of respect to the valiant souls.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with CDS Gen Anil Chauhan, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande, IAF Vice Chief Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh, and Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, paid their respects to the fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt also paid tribute to the slain soldiers at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas.

In Jammu, Major Gen Gaurav Gautam, GOC TIGER Division, paid his respects to the fallen soldiers at the Balidan Stambh.

Recalling the supreme sacrifice of the soldiers on the line of duty, the Raksha Mantri said, "I salute the sacrifice of our soldiers."

Meanwhile, Lt Gen RP Kalita, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of Eastern Command, also paid his respects to the fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at Vijay Smarak at Eastern Command Army HQ, Kolkata, on the occasion of Vijay Diwas.

The nation celebrates Vijay Diwas on December 16 every year to commemorate the historic victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war.

On this day in 1971, the world saw the unconditional surrender of regular Pakistani troops to the tri-service theatre commanders of the Indian Armed Forces in Dhaka, resulting in the liberation of Bangladesh.

Topics :navykargilKargil war

First Published: Dec 16 2023 | 2:56 PM IST

