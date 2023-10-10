Home / India News / ED arrests 4 including Lava International's MD in connection with PLMA case

ED arrests 4 including Lava International's MD in connection with PLMA case

The four were taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)

Agencies

Last Updated : Oct 10 2023 | 4:27 PM IST
The Enforcement Directorate has arrested the MD of Lava International mobile company, a Chinese national, a Chartered Accountant and another person as part of its ongoing money-laundering probe against Chinese smartphone-maker Vivo, official sources said on Tuesday.
 
The four were taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
 
They are expected to be produced before a court here where the ED will seek their custody.
 
The agency had raided the company and its linked persons in July last year, claiming to have busted a major money laundering racket involving Chinese nationals and multiple Indian companies.
 
The ED had then alleged that a whopping Rs 62,476 crore was "illegally" transferred by Vivo to China in order to avoid payment of taxes in India.

In August 2022, India's Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) issued a show cause notice to the phone maker on allegations of evading taxes worth 22.1 billion Indian rupees ($280 million). Vivo did not respond to
requests for comment at the time.

First Published: Oct 10 2023 | 3:46 PM IST

