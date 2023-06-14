Home / India News / ED arrests TN Minister Senthil Balaji under anti-money laundering act

ED arrests TN Minister Senthil Balaji under anti-money laundering act

The action came months after the Supreme Court allowed a police and ED probe into an alleged cash for jobs scam against him

Press Trust of India Chennai
ED arrests TN Minister Senthil Balaji under anti-money laundering act

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 8:02 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday arrested Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), official sources said.

He was arrested after a long session of questioning, they said, even as the minister was admitted to a city government hospital after he complained of uneasiness.

He is likely to produced before a special court later where the agency will seek his custody.

The agency had launched multi-city searches in the state on Tuesday at the premises linked to the DMK's Karur strongman as part of the probe into money laundering.

The action came months after the Supreme Court allowed a police and ED probe into an alleged cash for jobs scam against him.

Earlier, he was hospitalised after he complained of uneasiness, DMK leaders said. State Minister P K Sekar Babu claimed there were 'symptoms' that Balaji has been 'tortured.'

TV visuals showed Balaji being uneasy while being brought to the Government Medical College, Omandurar Government Estate in the city.

"He is in the ICU. He was in an unconscious state and did not respond when he called him by his name. He is under observation... there is a swelling near his ear, doctors say there is variation in his ECG (electrocardiogram)... these are symptoms of torture," Babu told reporters.

Law minister S Reghupathy, who visited the hospital, questioned the need for the ED raids at Balaji's house running non-stop for hours.

TN minister Udhayanidhi Stalin was among the cabinet ministers who visited the hospital. Meanwhile, central paramilitary personnel were posted at the hospital.

The ED had launched searches at locations linked to Balaji at Chennai, Karur and Erode on Tuesday as part of probe into money laundering.

Balaji was earlier with the AIADMK and had been Transport Minister in the late Jayalalithaa-led Cabinet.

Also Read

I-T searches underway at premises linked to TN Minister Senthil Balaji

Balaji Amines tanks 19%, hits 52-week low on weak Q4 results

SC criticises seeking bail under guise of challenging validity of PMLA

Karnataka, Gujarat make most progress in clean energy transition: Report

Supreme Court makes a key clarification on grounds for bail under PMLA

Sudhansh Pant named new health secy, Chanchal Kumar to be aviation secy

Farmers end protest in Pipli after assurance of 'appropriate price'

Biprajoy: Shah holds review meet with Guj CM; emphasises zero casualty

CBI files FIR against Gujarat firm for Rs 1,518L fraud against PNB

World Bank assures Kerala of investment in basic infrastructure sectors

Topics :Enforcement Directoratemoney laundering caseTamil Naduindian politicsPMLA caseSupreme Court

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 8:21 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story