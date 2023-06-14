Home / India News / CBI files FIR against Gujarat firm for Rs 1,518L fraud against PNB

CBI has filed an FIR against Gujarat-based Eternal Motors Pvt Ltd, its promoter and others for allegedly cheating the Punjab National Bank for an amount of Rs 1,518 lakh, an official said

IANS New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2023 | 11:30 PM IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed an FIR against Gujarat-based Eternal Motors Private Limited, its promoter Shubodh Kumar Jain, Shalini Shubodh Jain, their son Namit Jain, and others for allegedly cheating the Punjab National Bank for an amount of Rs 1,518 lakh, an official said.

The company was a dealer of Maruti Suzuki India Pvt. Ltd and was involved in the sale of cars manufactured by Maruti. It had been the main business of the company. However, the dealership was cancelled by Maruti Suzuki India Pvt. Ltd on March 6, 2021.

According to the complaint filed by PNB, in 1998 Subodh and Shalini introduced themselves as directors of Eternal Motors Pvt. Limited and approached the bank for financial assistance to expand their business as a dealership for cars of Maruti Suzuki India Pvt Ltd. Initially, PNB sanctioned a credit limit of Rs 1,650 lakh.

Apart from PNB, the accused also took loans from other banks and financial institutions.

Due to non-payment of principal and interest, the accounts of the company became irregular, and they failed to regularise the loan accounts. Ultimately, the loan accounts slipped into non-performing assets (NPA) on June 29, 2021.

"In a bid to recover the loan, the bank sold the properties of the firm. However, the firm still owes Rs 1,518 lakh," reads the FIR.

The CBI said that they were further probing the matter.

--IANS

atk/khz/

Topics :PNBCBIGujarat

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 12:00 AM IST

