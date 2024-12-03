ED conducts raids in West Bengal over irregularities in medical NRI quota

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiated coordinated raids across multiple locations in West Bengal on Tuesday, targeting suspected irregularities in Non-Resident Indian (NRI) quota admissions in medical colleges, according to a PTI report.

The operation was conducted at various sites in Salt Lake, Kolkata, as well as, in districts like Birbhum, Durgapur, Jhargram, and Burdwan. These raids also extended to the residences of officials from private medical institutions.

In addition, the ED teams, accompanied by Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), conducted searches at the residence of former CPI(M) leader Lakshman Seth in Haldia, and at medical colleges linked to his NGO.

Similar operations were carried out at Shantiniketan Medical College and Hospital in Bolpur’s Mukul area.

What is non-resident Indian quota

The NRI quota, or Non-Resident Indian quota, reserves seats in Indian medical colleges for NRIs, Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs), and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs).

More From This Section

Eligibility extends to Indian citizens living or working abroad and their children or direct blood relatives. Admission requires candidates to clear the NEET-UG, register with the state or central counselling agencies, verify NRI status, and participate in counselling sessions while meeting the criteria set by the Medical Council of India (MCI) and respective colleges.

Manipulation of NRI quota admissions

The raids are part of an ongoing investigation into the alleged manipulation of NRI quota admissions, a practice that reportedly involves substantial financial transactions and fraudulent documentation. The focus is primarily on several private medical colleges in the state. The report further indicates that these institutions may have been involved in a "multi-crore" scam related to the NRI admissions.

According to an IANS report, among the locations raided, Haldia emerged as a key site, where the ED is investigating the activities of Lakshman Seth’s NGO, which runs medical and dental colleges. In Birbhum, the raid targeted a private medical college owned by businessman Malay Pith, whose name has also surfaced in connection with the cattle smuggling case.

The investigation was triggered by a complaint filed with the Bidhannagar Police by the Electronic Complex Police Station. Allegations of fake documentation and large-scale corruption were first raised by Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari in September, who accused senior officials within the State Health Department of complicity in the fraudulent admissions.

At least eight private medical colleges in West Bengal are under scrutiny, with the raids expected to uncover further evidence of the widespread malpractice.