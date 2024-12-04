Delhi HC notice on ED plea against giving unrelied doc copies to Kejriwal

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice on the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) plea challenging the trial court's order, which directed the agency to furnish scanned copies of unrelied upon documents and digital devices to several accused, including former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others.

The plea stated that the impugned order, dated October 9 this year issued by the Special Court, directed the ED to supply copies of the uninspected and un-relied upon documents.

Enforcement Directorate plea stated that an investigation in this matter has now been completed.

As per the directions of the Adjudication Authority, the Enforcement Directorate is no longer permitted to retain the seized items following the conclusion of the investigation.

Accordingly, with the approval of the Competent Authority, the Directorate has initiated the process of returning the digital devices that are part of the list of unrelied upon documents.

On September 30 this year the Enforcement Directorate filed an application before the Special Judge, requesting necessary directions regarding the non-inspection of digital devices included in the list of un-relied upon documents, pending their return. However, the Special Court returned the application without passing any formal order.

The bench of Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri issued notice to all respondents including Aam Aadmi Party and its leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Vijay Nair also businessman Sameer Mahendru, Amandeep Dhall etc and listed the matter for January 30, 2025.

On Monday, Delhi High Court issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a petition filed by former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Sisodia, who is an accused in the ongoing Excise Policy case, has challenged the trial court's decision to take cognizance of the chargesheet filed by the ED, citing lack of proper sanction to prosecute him.

The bench of Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri scheduled the matter for hearing on December 20.

The court also noted that a similar plea filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is pending for hearing on the same day.

Several senior leaders of Aam Aadmi Party including Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and others along with other individuals were arrested in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy for 2021-22.

They are facing charges of money laundering and corruption under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).