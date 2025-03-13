ED files prosecution complaint against 24 accused in Rs 2,467 cr fraud case

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Thursday said it has filed a prosecution complaint (PC) before the Special Court (PMLA), Mumbai, on March 6, 2025, in the case of M/s Dnyanradha Multistate Co-operative Credit Society Ltd (DMCSL) & others against 24 accused, including Suresh Kute, M/s Dnyanradha Multistate Co-op Credit Society Ltd & others. The case pertains to a fraud involving various deposit schemes that promised high returns ranging from 12 per cent to 14 per cent, but investors either received no payments or only partial payments upon maturity, resulting in large-scale financial fraud.

During the PMLA investigation, ED found that Suresh Kute and others lured more than four lakh investors to deposit money with DMCSL by promising higher returns.

The law enforcement and economic intelligence agency’s investigation revealed that DMCSL funds were embezzled by the society’s management, where Suresh Kute and others hatched a criminal conspiracy to illegally and fraudulently divert Rs 2,467 crore (approx.) in the guise of loans to various companies under The Kute Group—a group of companies beneficially owned by Suresh Kute and his family.

“Upon the disbursement of these fraudulent loan amounts, the funds were siphoned off through several accounts linked to The Kute Group entities, or directly withdrawn as cash. The embezzled funds were then used for personal gains, including investments in new businesses, real estate purchases, and other personal expenses,” said ED in a statement.

Earlier, ED conducted search operations in this case on August 8, 2024, September 20, 2024, and October 14, 2024.

According to ED, during these search operations, movable assets worth Rs 11 crore (approx.) were frozen/seized. Additionally, ED issued provisional attachment orders for assets worth Rs 85.88 crore, Rs 1,002.79 crore, and Rs 333.82 crore, bringing the total value of seizures, freezing, and asset attachments in this case to Rs 1,433.48 crore (approx.).

Also Read

Separate case: ED raids in Assam and Mizoram over vehicle loan fraud

In a separate case, the ED Aizawl sub-zonal office conducted search operations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, on March 12, 2025, across nine premises in Assam and Mizoram related to the vehicle loan fraud case involving Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited (MMFSL).

According to ED, the FIRs and charge sheet revealed that car dealers, MMFSL employees, and other accused persons conspired to illegally siphon funds by defrauding MMFSL. The fraud was executed by creating fake customer profiles using fabricated documents, such as Voter ID, Aadhaar Card, and income certificates, and presenting fictitious individuals as customers to obtain fraudulent loans from MMFSL.