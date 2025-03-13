Home / India News / LIVE news: SpaceX delays mission to bring back stranded NASA astronauts home
LIVE news: SpaceX delays mission to bring back stranded NASA astronauts home

BS Web Team New Delhi
Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore
Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore | Image: NASA

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 10:20 AM IST
SpaceX delayed the planned launch of Crew-10 on Wednesday due to a last-minute technical issue with the rocket's launchpad. The mission was set to send four replacement astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS), paving the way for the long-overdue return of US astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams. 

Producing fake documents to apply for birth and death certificates will lead to registration of criminal cases in Maharashtra, state Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has said. Speaking in the legislative assembly on Wednesday, Bawankule announced tighter norms for acquiring these documents by foreign nationals residing in India illegally. The announcement comes amid allegations that some Bangladeshi nationals had submitted forged documents. "Birth and death certificates are crucial documents but they are also misused. To curb this practice, norms have been changed. Now no one can misuse the provisions and violators will face a criminal case," the minister said.
 
His remarks come amid claims made by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya that 3,997 birth certificates had been issued to Bangladeshi nationals on forged documents, leading to the suspension of two officials in Malegaon (Nashik district).
 

The Bombay High Court has refused any relief to a Dalit PhD student suspended by the Tata Institute of Social Science for alleged anti-national activities, noting that TISS felt his participation in a protest brought disrepute to the institution.

A division bench of Justices A S Chandurkar and M M Sathaye on Wednesday dismissed the plea filed by the student, Ramadas K S, against the institute's April 2024 decision of suspending him for two years.

"The order suspending the petitioner (Ramadas) does not suffer from any illegality or perversity. We find that this is not a fit case to interfere. There is no merit in the petition and the same is dismissed," the HC said.

Ramadas was accused of participating in a protest march in New Delhi against the central government's "anti-student policies" and for urging people to watch "Ram Ke Naam" documentary during the Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony.

 

10:20 AM

Allahabad HC refuses to interfere with FIR lodged against wife, in-laws in Manav Sharma case

In a suicide abetment case of an IT executive, the Allahabad High Court has refused to interfere with the FIR lodged against his wife and in-laws in Agra. A bench comprising Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Prashant Kumar passed the order Wednesday on a writ petition filed by Nipendra Kumar Sharma, father-in-law of Manav Sharma, who committed suicide, and three others. After perusal of the impugned FIR, the court observed, "Prima facie, it reveals commission of cognizable offence. Therefore, in view of the law laid down by the Hon'ble Supreme Court in the case of state of Haryana and others vs. Bhajan Lal and others, no case has been made out for interference with the impugned FIR." 

10:06 AM

Ireland cheats US, says Donald Trump as its leader joins him to celebrate St Patrick's Day

President Donald Trump welcomed Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin on Wednesday for the annual St Patrick's Day celebration at the White House, where he added Ireland to the list of countries he says are taking advantage of the United States. Martin countered by noting Ireland's contributions to the US.
It was Trump's first Oval Office meeting with a foreign leader since his recent sit-down with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. 

9:54 AM

Age criterion for Ayushman Vay Vandana cards should be rationalised to 60 years: Parliamentary panel

A parliamentary committee has recommended that the age criterion of 70 years and above for Ayushman Vay Vandana Cards should be rationalised to 60 years and above irrespective of the people's socio-economic status in order to widen the coverage of the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme.

9:36 AM

Delhi weather update: Cloudy skies, light rain likely

The IMD forecasts possibility of cloudy skies today with light rain or drizzle towards night. The national capital registered its hottest day of the year on March 12, with temperatures reaching 34.8 degrees Celsius.

9:26 AM

'All will lose': UN chief Antonio Guterres amidst growing trade war

"I think we live in a global economy. Everything is interlinked. And obviously, one of the great advantages of having a situation of free trade is to create the conditions for all countries to benefit. When we enter into a trade war, I believe all will lose," UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said against the backdrop of tariff wars unleashed by the Trump administration.

9:20 AM

7 killed, 3 injured as gas tanker hits two vehicles in MP's Dhar district

Seven persons were killed and three injured after a gas tanker collided with two four-wheelers in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, police said on Thursday. The incident took place around 11 pm on Wednesday when the gas tanker was heading from the wrong side on a road near Bamansuta village on Badnawar-Ujjain highway. It hit a car and a jeep coming from the opposite direction, Dhar SP Manoj Kumar Singh said.
 

9:07 AM

ICC takes custody of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in crimes against humanity case

The International Criminal Court took custody of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday on a warrant accusing him of crimes against humanity for deadly anti-drugs crackdowns he oversaw while in office.
 
Rights groups and families of victims hailed Duterte's arrest, and the court's chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, called it "a crucial step in our continuous work to ensure accountability for the victims of the most serious crimes under ICC jurisdiction".
 
First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

