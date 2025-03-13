LIVE news: SpaceX delays mission to bring back stranded NASA astronauts home

SpaceX delayed the planned launch of Crew-10 on Wednesday due to a last-minute technical issue with the rocket's launchpad. The mission was set to send four replacement astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS), paving the way for the long-overdue return of US astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams.

Producing fake documents to apply for birth and death certificates will lead to registration of criminal cases in Maharashtra, state Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has said. Speaking in the legislative assembly on Wednesday, Bawankule announced tighter norms for acquiring these documents by foreign nationals residing in India illegally. The announcement comes amid allegations that some Bangladeshi nationals had submitted forged documents. "Birth and death certificates are crucial documents but they are also misused. To curb this practice, norms have been changed. Now no one can misuse the provisions and violators will face a criminal case," the minister said.

His remarks come amid claims made by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya that 3,997 birth certificates had been issued to Bangladeshi nationals on forged documents, leading to the suspension of two officials in Malegaon (Nashik district).