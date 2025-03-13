Holi and Ramzan: Mosques in UP, other states adjust jumma prayer timings

Several mosques in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi have opted to adjust the timing of Friday prayers to accommodate the Holi festivities, which are set to take place on March 14, Friday. This year, Holi coincides with the second Friday of Ramzan, the Islamic holy month.

“Holi and the second jumma (Friday) of Ramzan fall on March 14. In this connection, the Islamic Centre of India has extended the timings of offering prayers. In the same way, our Hindu brothers have changed the timings for Holi processions,” Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali, head cleric of Lucknow Eidgah, told ANI.

Similar adjustments have been made in various parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Friday prayers in Ayodhya

In Ayodhya, Friday prayers in all mosques will be conducted after 2 pm due to Holi celebrations. Ayodhya chief cleric Mohammad Haneef announced on March 12 that jumma namaz, which falls on the second Friday of Ramadan, would be rescheduled.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Mohammad Haneef, who also leads Ayodhya’s central mosque, Masjid Sarai, confirmed that Jumma prayer timings had been altered for Holi.

ALSO READ: Holi, Ramzan Friday prayers on same day: Delhi, Mumbai beef up security "Considering the timing of the Holi festival, we have directed all mosques to offer Jumma prayers after 2 pm as the window for Jumma prayers remains open until 4.30 pm," he said. He further urged the Muslim community to practice patience and goodwill during Holi, advising them to respond with a smile and say "Holi Mubarak" if someone applied colour to them.

Ayodhya District Magistrate (DM) Chandra Vijay Singh assured that security measures have been heightened for Holi, with peace committee meetings being held to maintain communal harmony.

DM Chandra Vijay Singh said that law enforcement has been stationed at all Holika Dahan sites, as the ritual is scheduled for March 13. He emphasised that Holika Dahan would only take place at pre-designated sites to "ensure safety and prevent any untoward incidents".

"A control room has been set up to handle any emergencies. We are also stationing police personnel at all Holika Dahan sites to maintain order. The administration remains vigilant, especially as the holy month of Ramzan continues. Peace committee meetings are being held with religious leaders and prominent community members in both towns and villages to ensure peaceful celebrations," he said.

Lucknow, Sambhal and Aligarh

The imam of Lucknow Eidgah has directed mosques to hold jumma namaz at 2 pm on March 14. Additionally, he advised Muslims to pray at the nearest mosque rather than travelling long distances.

In Sambhal, authorities have decided that Holi celebrations will continue until 2:30 pm, following which Muslims will offer prayers, according to a senior police official.

Aligarh’s Chief Mufti, Khalid Hameed, called on the Muslim community to exercise caution and ensure that Holi celebrations proceed peacefully.

In Noida, a flag march was conducted on March 12 to demonstrate law enforcement’s readiness. Deputy Commissioner of Police Ram Badan Singh assured that measures had been implemented to prevent disturbances.

“The sensitivity of Holi has increased this time as it coincides with Jumma Namaz. We have made all possible arrangements to ensure peaceful celebrations,” he told ANI.

DCP Ram Badan Singh added, "The flag march is being conducted here to assure the public that they can celebrate the Holi festival safely. We have also met all the Dharam gurus... The march is being conducted in all the areas."

Besides Uttar Pradesh, here's how other cities and states are geared up for Holi.

Delhi

Certain mosques in Delhi have also revised their prayer schedules. “The time of Juma Khutba is changed to 2:30 pm on account of Holi on March 14. The above time change is only for coming Juma,” Imam of Inayati Masjid in Delhi was quoted as saying by the New Indian Express.

Security has been heightened at over 100 sensitive locations in the capital. Senior police officers have held discussions with local peace committees to curb misinformation and maintain harmony. Surveillance will include drones, while plainclothes officers will monitor public areas for suspicious activity.

Special attention will be directed toward college and hostel areas to prevent incidents involving water balloons and colours in public spaces.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that metro services on March 14 would start at 2:30 pm due to Holi.

Uttarkhand

In Haridwar, the Muslim community has decided to delay Friday prayers by an hour as a gesture to maintain "social harmony and brotherhood," a cleric announced. The decision follows controversy sparked by political remarks over the Holi-Jumma overlap.

Hyderabad

The Hyderabad Police has imposed restrictions on Holi celebrations, banning group vehicle movements and throwing colours on unwilling individuals. According to the police directive, vehicle convoys in public areas will be prohibited if they disturb peace or cause inconvenience. Throwing colours, spraying water, or smearing unwilling persons in public areas will also not be allowed.

These restrictions will be in place from 6 pm on March 13 to 6 am on March 15. Additionally, the sale of alcohol from 6 am to 6 pm on March 14 has been restricted, except for star hotels and registered clubs.

Mumbai

To ensure public safety during Holi, Dhulivandan, and Rang Panchami, Mumbai Police have implemented strict regulations. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Akbar Pathan issued an order, effective from March 12 to March 18, to prevent disturbances.

As part of the restrictions, citizens are prohibited from making obscene remarks, gestures, or displaying offensive materials in public. Throwing or spraying coloured water or powders on individuals without their consent is also banned, and water balloons — whether filled with plain or coloured water — are not permitted in public spaces.

(With agency inputs)