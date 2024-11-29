ED raids Raj Kundra's Mumbai premises in pornography network probe

Mumbai-based businessman Raj Kundra ’s residence and offices were raided today by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering investigation related to the production and distribution of pornographic content through mobile applications. The ED’s operation spanned 15 locations, including Kundra’s high-profile Juhu residence, and is part of an ongoing probe into alleged illicit activities involving explicit material.

Kundra, husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, has been under investigation for months, following allegations that he played a central role in monetising adult content through the now-defunct ‘Hotshots’ app. The app, which was available on platforms like Apple and Google Play, was pulled after facing legal and public scrutiny for hosting explicit videos.

The ED’s investigation claims that Kundra used his company, Armsprime Media Pvt Ltd, to manage the app and facilitate its sale to UK-based Kenrin Pvt Ltd. This company, according to authorities, was instrumental in uploading and streaming explicit content on the app. Investigators allege that aspiring actors were lured under the guise of auditions for web series, only to be coerced into performing semi-nude or nude scenes.

WhatsApp chats recovered from Kundra’s phone reportedly show financial transactions linked to Kenrin, including negotiations involving the sale of 119 adult films for a staggering $1.2 million. However, Kundra has denied any wrongdoing, claiming he was not involved in the production of pornographic material and has described himself as a “scapegoat” in the case.

Kundra’s legal troubles are not new. In 2021, he was arrested by Mumbai police in a separate case involving obscene material but was granted bail shortly after. The ED is also investigating his alleged connection to a cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme led by Amit Bhardwaj, the main accused in the Gain Bitcoin scam. Earlier this year, the ED attached assets worth Rs 98 crore belonging to Kundra and Shetty, asserting that these assets were procured with funds linked to illicit activities, including the Gain Bitcoin scam.