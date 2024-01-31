Home / India News / ED reaches Soren's residence, to question him in money laundering case

ED reaches Soren's residence, to question him in money laundering case

Photo: X@HemantSorenJMM
Press Trust of India Ranchi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 1:47 PM IST
Amid heavy security cover, Enforcement Directorate officials on Wednesday reached Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence here to question him in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

Soren, 48, who is also the executive president of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), had earlier been questioned in connection with the case on January 20.

The interrogation that day was incomplete, an official said, adding, the fresh round of questioning will start soon.

Legislators of the ruling JMM-led coalition have gathered at Soren's residence here to express their solidarity with the CM.

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 1:47 PM IST

