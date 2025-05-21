ED searches at educational institutions linked to Karnataka Home minister

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting searches at educational institutions that are said to be linked to Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara at Tumakuru and on the outskirts of Bengaluru, official sources said on Wednesday.

According to sources, the searches were underway at Sri Siddhartha Medical College and Sri Siddhartha Institute Of Technology in Tumakuru and Sri Siddhartha Institute Of Medical Sciences in Nelamangala on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The reasons for the searches are not yet known.

When reporters questioned about this, Chief Minister Siddarmaiah said, "I don't know...I will check and speak." Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said, "What is there to do it (searches) on educational institutions. I don't have proper information. I get information and react to it.