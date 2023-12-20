Home / India News / ED summons Tejashwi, Lalu Prasad for questioning in money laundering case

ED summons Tejashwi, Lalu Prasad for questioning in money laundering case

While Tejashwi has been asked to depose on December 22, Prasad has been asked to appear on December 27 to record their statements under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav
Press Trust of India New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 4:43 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav and his father and RJD chief Lalu Prasad for questioning in the railways land-for-jobs money laundering case probe, official sources said on Wednesday.

While Tejashwi (34), has been asked to depose before the federal probe agency at its office in Delhi on December 22, Prasad (75), has been asked to appear next week on December 27 to record their statements under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The ED has once questioned Tejashwi for about eight hours in this case on April 11 but this is the first time it has summoned Prasad for joining the probe.

The summons comes following the questioning of an alleged "close associate" of the Lalu Prasad family, Amit Katyal. He was arrested by the ED in November.

The alleged scam pertains to the period when Prasad was the railway minister in the UPA-1 government.

It is alleged that from 2004 to 2009, several people were appointed to Group "D" positions in various zones of the Indian Railways and in lieu, these people transferred their land to the family members of the then railway minister Prasad and a linked company named A K Infosystems Private Limited.

Katyal was the director of this company when it acquired land from candidates "on behalf" of Lalu Prasad, the ED had earlier claimed in a statement.

"The registered address of the company is D-1088, New Friends Colony, New Delhi, which is the house belonging to Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members," the agency had alleged.

"Several other lands were also acquired by Amit Katyal in the said company in return for giving undue favours by Lalu Prasad Yadav when he was minister of railways," the agency said.

After acquiring the land, it said, shares of the said company were "transferred" to the family members of Lalu Prasad in 2014.

The ED case, filed under the criminal sections of the PMLA, stems from a complaint lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

According to the CBI, no advertisement or public notice was issued for appointment, but some residents of Patna were appointed as substitutes in different zonal railways in Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur and Hazipur.

As a quid pro quo, the candidates, directly or through their immediate family members, allegedly sold land to Prasad's family members at highly discounted rates, up to one-fourth to one-fifth of the prevailing market rates, the CBI alleged.

Over the last few months, the ED has recorded the statements of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo's wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, their daughters Misa Bharti (RJD MP in Rajya Sabha), Chanda Yadav and Ragini Yadav in this case.

Also Read

ED attaches assets in money laundering case against Lalu Prasad, family

Land-for-job scam case: Delhi court grants bail to Lalu, Rabri, Tejashwi

Delhi Court summons Lalu Yadav, Tejashwi in alleged Land for Job scam case

Land for Job Scam: Sanctions against Lalu Prasad Yadav obtained, says CBI

Will travel to Bengaluru for meeting of oppn parties: Lalu Prasad Yadav

We are in era of multilateralism: PM Modi in rare interview amid Pannun row

Ten states withdraw general consent to CBI to investigate cases: Centre

Govt monitoring rice situation in domestic, intl mkts on weekly basis

All vacant posts in Centre being filled in mission mode: Govt to Lok Sabha

India records 614 new coronavirus infections, active cases at 2,311

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Lalu Prasad YadavTejashwi Yadavmoney laundering caseEnforcement Directorate

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 3:54 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story