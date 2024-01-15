Home / India News / Editors Guild calls draft Broadcast Services (Regulation) Bill 'vague'

Editors Guild calls draft Broadcast Services (Regulation) Bill 'vague'

The press body said the bill allows the government to regulate, or even prohibit, the transmission of channels or programmes on vague grounds

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2024 | 11:59 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Editors Guild of India (EGI) has said the draft Broadcast Services (Regulation) Bill circulated by the government is "vague and excessively intrusive".

In a letter to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, the Guild said the new bill would prove "adverse to the spirit of freedom of speech and freedom of the press guaranteed by the Constitution" and lay the ground for the creation of an "overarching censorship framework" through the establishment of a broadcast advisory council.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Outlining four major concerns, the Guild said the bill would result in an "overbearing system of self-regulation" mandating the creation of content evaluation committees in a manner that allows the government to have a greater degree of control on those committees.

The press body said the bill allows the government to regulate, or even prohibit, the transmission of channels or programmes on vague grounds.

"Provisions that allow government excessive delegation of rule-making are also problematic as they lead to uncertainty for the stakeholders who may be impacted by the draft bill and prevent individuals from being fully informed so as to meaningfully engage in the consultation process," the Guild said in the letter dated December 7, 2023, which was made public on Monday.

Also Read

Journalist bodies demand withdrawal of FIR against Editors Guild members

Trying to create more clashes: Manipur CM on booking Editors Guild members

SC extends protection to Editors Guild by 2 weeks in FIRs lodged in Manipur

Amid NewsClick raids, Editors Guild of India condemns police action

Data protection bill can adversely impact on press freedom: Editors Guild

RPF's women staff assisted in 206 childbirths during train journey in 2023

Fog delays: IndiGo passengers refuse to board coach, sit on tarmac

Red Sea crisis: Attacks on ships around India matter of concern, says EAM

Jaishankar meets Iranian counterpart, discusses Chabahar, Red Sea crisis

UP Rera starts pre-hearing scrutiny of complaints to help homebuyers

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Anurag ThakurEditors GuildNational broadcast policy

First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 11:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story