Home / India News / NCLAT's 'effects analysis' order on Google may hinder other big tech probes

NCLAT's 'effects analysis' order on Google may hinder other big tech probes

Present competition law does not provide for effects analysis. Conducting one would mean letting anti-competitive practices continue and taking action once adverse effects have already been created

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
Premium
NCLAT's 'effects analysis' order on Google may hinder other big tech probes

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2023 | 10:53 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The recent National Company Law Appellate Tribunal’s decision to call for “effects based analysis” in the Google matter could spell trouble for ongoing investigations by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on some other big-tech firms such as Amazon, Apple and Whatsapp. The NCLAT in its order has said, “For proving abuse of dominance under Section 4, effect analysis is required to be done an

Topics :GoogleNCLATCCIbig tech

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 5:36 PM IST

Also Read

NCLAT upholds Competition Commission's Rs 1,337 crore penalty on Google

NCLAT directs Google to pay 10% of Rs 1,337 crore penalty imposed by CCI

Google may face a third CCI fine in less than a month. Now for Android TV

NCLAT declines stay on CCI's Rs 936 cr Google penalty, asks firm to pay 10%

Why does Google find itself in CCI's crosshairs?

Wearing face mask mandatory in TN hospitals from April 1: Health Minister

FSSAI notification misguided effort to rate packaged foods: Varun Gandhi

Doesn't country have right to know PM's academic qualification: Kejriwal

Centre extends mandatory fitness testing of vehicles till Oct 2024

Scindia discusses capacity enhancement, other issues with airport operators

Next Story