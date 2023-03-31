Home / India News / Scindia discusses capacity enhancement, other issues with airport operators

Scindia discusses capacity enhancement, other issues with airport operators

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday discussed capacity enhancement, security equipment and customs issues with airport operators, amid rising domestic air traffic

New Delhi
Scindia discusses capacity enhancement, other issues with airport operators

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 5:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday discussed capacity enhancement, security equipment and customs issues with airport operators, amid rising domestic air traffic.

India is one of the fastest-growing aviation markets and air traffic is on the rise while airlines are also introducing flights on various domestic and international routes.

In a tweet on Friday, Scindia said he met the Advisory Group on Airport Operators to deliberate on a range of issues, such as capacity enhancement, security equipment, and customs issues.

"Given the positive trend of a surge in domestic traffic, we are working to ensure that the industry is ready to cater to this growth," he said.

Currently, there are around 148 operational airports.

During the summer schedule from March 26 till October 28, Indian airlines will be operating a total of 22,907 weekly domestic flights. As many as 11 airlines will be operating scheduled domestic services during this period.

In February, domestic air traffic jumped nearly 57 per cent to 1.20 crore compared to the year-ago period.

Topics :Jyotiraditya ScindiaDGCAcivil aviation sectorCivil AviationAirport Authority of India

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 4:28 PM IST

Also Read

Scindia to execute power show during Amit Shah's Gwalior visit on Oct 16

MoCA to reduce peak hour flights to manage congestion at Delhi airport

Aviation watchdog DGCA issues aerodrome licence for Goa's Mopa airport

Number of operational airports in country rises to 140 from 74 in 2014

Noida airport to be sustainable, very innovative: Swiss Ambassador

Citigroup CEO visits Chennai, discusses about GCC landscape in India

Untimely rains and hails damage about 20% of mango crop, says ICAR

Google launches 'about this result' to evaluate source of information

Unseen shades of financial fraud orchestrated from small-town India

Aadhaar authenticated transactions jump over 13% to cross 226 crore: UIDAI

Next Story