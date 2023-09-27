EID Milad-un Nabi Mubarak 2023: 10 Best wishes, quotes and messages

EID Milad-un Nabi is one of the most precious festivals for all Muslims across the world, which celebrates the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), Allah's final messenger. According to the Islamic calendar, Barelwis and Sufis are the main groups who celebrate the Eid-e-Milad un-Nabi festival the most in the month of Rabi al-Awwal.

This festival is observed on the 12th day of Rabi al-Awwal in the Islamic lunar calendar and this is the day to spread spiritual awareness and Prophet Muhammad's learning. Here is the collection of best wishes, quotes and messages that you can share with your loved ones.

EID Milad-un Nabi: 10 best wishes May the virtues of the Prophet Muhammad be your guiding light to the right path, and may you find strength and solace in his teachings. Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak!

Eid Milad-un-Nabi is a reminder of the Prophet’s timeless wisdom and the beauty of his character. May the example of his teaching and learning always be with you to inspire and grow.

On this special day, may your prayers be answered, and your life be filled with prosperity and happiness. Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak!

Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak! Let us honour the life and teachings of the Prophet Muhammad by following his path of kindness, love and compassion.

May the joyous celebration of the Prophet’s birth fill your life with love, happiness, and prosperity. Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak!

Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak! May the love, wisdom, and guidance of the Prophet be a source of inspiration for you and your family to find happiness and solace.

May the divine blessings of the Prophet bring peace to your heart and happiness to your soul.

On this blessed day, may the light of the Prophet’s teachings guide you towards a path of righteousness and peace.

As we celebrate the birth of the Prophet, let us remember his message of unity, tolerance, and brotherhood. Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak!

May your life be as bright as the full moon of Rabi’ al-Awwal, and your heart be as pure as the Prophet’s teachings.

EID Milad-un Nabi: 10 best quotes

“A fundamental aim of Mawlid al-Nabi a is to attain love and proximity of the Prophet and to revive the believer’s relationship with his most revered person.” – Muhammad Tahir-ul-Qadri

“Four things support the world: the learning of the wise, the justice of the great, the prayers of the good, and the valor of the brave.” – Prophet Muhammad

Eid Milad Un Nabi is a great opportunity to associate with Allah with new wishes, hopes and strengths. Let’s make the day precious together.

“Blessed Mawlid to everyone as we celebrate the birth of The Teacher of teachers; mercy upon mankind and all of existence; the manifestation of Love, Peace and Kindness.” – Sami Yousuf

“None of you truly believes until he loves for his brother what he loves for himself.” – Hadith

“The Prophet’s character was termed tremendous because his concern was for God alone.” – Imam Junayd al-Baghdadi

“Every religion has its distinct characteristic, and the distinct characteristic of Islam is modesty.” – Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

“He, who wishes to enter paradise at the best gate, must please his father and mother.” – Prophet Muhammad

“Reverence of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is at the core of our Ima’an and to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Mawlid al-Nabi (PBUH) is an act of expressing our love & happiness upon the blessed birth of the most exalted Prophet of Allah Almighty.” – Muhammad Tahir-ul-Qadri

“The greatest Jihad is to battle your own soul. To fight the evil within yourself.” – Prophet Muhammad