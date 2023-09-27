EID Milad-un Nabi Mubarak 2023: 10 Best wishes, quotes and messages

EID Milad-un Nabi: 10 best wishes
- May the virtues of the Prophet Muhammad be your guiding light to the right path, and may you find strength and solace in his teachings. Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak!
- Eid Milad-un-Nabi is a reminder of the Prophet’s timeless wisdom and the beauty of his character. May the example of his teaching and learning always be with you to inspire and grow.
- On this special day, may your prayers be answered, and your life be filled with prosperity and happiness. Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak!
- Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak! Let us honour the life and teachings of the Prophet Muhammad by following his path of kindness, love and compassion.
- May the joyous celebration of the Prophet’s birth fill your life with love, happiness, and prosperity. Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak!
- Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak! May the love, wisdom, and guidance of the Prophet be a source of inspiration for you and your family to find happiness and solace.
- May the divine blessings of the Prophet bring peace to your heart and happiness to your soul.
- On this blessed day, may the light of the Prophet’s teachings guide you towards a path of righteousness and peace.
- As we celebrate the birth of the Prophet, let us remember his message of unity, tolerance, and brotherhood. Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak!
- May your life be as bright as the full moon of Rabi’ al-Awwal, and your heart be as pure as the Prophet’s teachings.
EID Milad-un Nabi: 10 best quotes
- “A fundamental aim of Mawlid al-Nabi a is to attain love and proximity of the Prophet and to revive the believer’s relationship with his most revered person.” – Muhammad Tahir-ul-Qadri
- “Four things support the world: the learning of the wise, the justice of the great, the prayers of the good, and the valor of the brave.” – Prophet Muhammad
- Eid Milad Un Nabi is a great opportunity to associate with Allah with new wishes, hopes and strengths. Let’s make the day precious together.
- “Blessed Mawlid to everyone as we celebrate the birth of The Teacher of teachers; mercy upon mankind and all of existence; the manifestation of Love, Peace and Kindness.” – Sami Yousuf
- “None of you truly believes until he loves for his brother what he loves for himself.” – Hadith
- “The Prophet’s character was termed tremendous because his concern was for God alone.” – Imam Junayd al-Baghdadi
- “Every religion has its distinct characteristic, and the distinct characteristic of Islam is modesty.” – Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)
- “He, who wishes to enter paradise at the best gate, must please his father and mother.” – Prophet Muhammad
- “Reverence of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is at the core of our Ima’an and to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Mawlid al-Nabi (PBUH) is an act of expressing our love & happiness upon the blessed birth of the most exalted Prophet of Allah Almighty.” – Muhammad Tahir-ul-Qadri
- “The greatest Jihad is to battle your own soul. To fight the evil within yourself.” – Prophet Muhammad