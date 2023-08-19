Home / India News / Nine soldiers killed as Army vehicle plunges into gorge in Ladakh

Nine soldiers killed as Army vehicle plunges into gorge in Ladakh

The accident took place at Kerey in southern Ladakh's Nyoma Saturday evening, the officials said

Press Trust of India Leh
Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2023 | 9:42 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Nine soldiers were killed and another was critically injured when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Leh district of Ladakh on Saturday, officials said.

The accident took place near Kiari in southern Ladakh's Nyoma, the officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police of Leh P D Nitya said the Army vehicle, with 10 personnel on board, was on its way to Nyoma from Leh when its driver lost control and it plunged into a gorge at 4.45 pm.

A police team rushed to the spot and all the injured soldiers were shifted to an Army medical facility where eight personnel were declared dead. Another jawan died subsequently, she said.

The officer said one more jawan was undergoing treatment and his condition was stated to be "critical".

Also Read

Election of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council in Kargil on Sept 10

Yoga Day: Indian Army personnel perform yoga at Ladakh's Pangong Tso Lake

IAF airlifted 68,000 soldiers to eastern Ladakh following Galwan clashes

Eastern Ladakh: Indian Army tanks carry out drills, attack enemy positions

Cloudburst triggers flash floods in Ladakh; no loss of life reported

All decks cleared for new medical college in J&K after L-G meeting

Rain lashes parts of Delhi, city logs minimum temperature of 25.4 degrees

If NCP could be with Shiv Sena, why can't it be with BJP: Sunil Tatkare

Congress criticises PM Modi, Amit Shah over 'undernourishment' in Gujarat

Maha govt to hold Govinda pyramid formation competition in Mumbai on Aug 31

Topics :Indian ArmyLadakhLeh

First Published: Aug 19 2023 | 9:09 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: Report

NCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50K

MP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in Ukraine

Centre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS Securities

Laptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction

Next Story