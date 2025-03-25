Eknath Shinde says Kamra's remark driven by agenda: 'Job done for money'

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde on Monday addressed Kunal Kamra’s remarks about him, alleging that the comedian was “speaking on behalf of someone with an agenda."

Speaking to BBC Marathi, Shinde said while freedom of expression is important, it should not be "misused." "Many writers engage in satire, but what happened today was an act of immorality, licentious behaviour, and a hit job done for money,” Shinde said.

“This same person has previously spoken against the Chief Justice, the Prime Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, and leading industrialists of this nation. He has clashed with journalists and has even been banned by airlines. This is not freedom of expression. It is speaking on behalf of someone with an agenda. I haven’t commented on this issue all day, and I won’t,” he added.

What led to the controversy?

On March 23, Kamra shared a video of his stand-up show 'Naya Bharat,' where he discussed current political events and mocked Eknath Shinde for breaking the Shiv Sena to join forces with the BJP. This led to a strong reaction from workers of the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), who vandalised The Habitat studio, the venue where Kamra had performed.

At least 12 members of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena were arrested for the vandalism, and a case was filed against 40 individuals in connection with the vandalism. However, they were later released on bail.

Regarding the vandalism, Shinde said, "When making accusations, one must at least consider the level to which they are stooping. Every action has a reaction. I have immense patience and never react to anyone. Focusing on work and delivering justice to the people — this is what has led us to remarkable success."

Later on Monday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) carried out a demolition drive at the studio.

Kunal Kamra refuses to apologise

In a statement on late Monday evening, Kunal Kamra condemned the BMC action on the Mumbai studio while asserting that he would not apologise for his remark about Shinde. "I don’t fear this mob and I will not be hiding under my bed, waiting for this to die down," he said.

Criticising the vandalism at the studio, Kamra said, "Attacking a venue for a comedian’s words is as senseless as overturning a lorry carrying tomatoes because you didn’t like the butter chicken you were served."

He further defended his right to free speech, stating, "Our right to freedom of speech and expression is not only to be used to fawn over the powerful and rich even though today’s media would have us believe otherwise. Your inability to take a joke at the expense of a powerful public figure does not change the nature of my right. As far as I know, it is not against the law to poke fun at our leaders and the circus that is our political system."