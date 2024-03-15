Electoral bonds: Megha Engineering donates Rs 1,200 cr; 2nd highest overall

Here is everything known so far about the second-largest donor to political parties

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Established in 1989 as Megha Engineering Enterprises by Pamireddy Pitchi Reddy, the company started as a small pipes manufacturer for municipalities. Headquartered in Hyderabad, the company has since expanded to Megha Engineering & Infrastructures and has since grown into a Telangana-based industrial conglomerate.

Under the leadership of Reddy and his nephew P V Krishna Reddy, who joined the company in 1991, Megha Engineering has undertaken landmark infrastructure projects, including one of Telangana's largest irrigation ventures valued at Rs 14 billion, which commenced operations in 2019.

P P Reddy and P V Krishna Reddy were listed as the 54th richest in India, with a net worth of more than $4 billion, according to Forbes 2023 ‘India’s 100 richest’ list.