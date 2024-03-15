Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS elections 2024: PM Modi to address rally in TN as part of South push

LS elections 2024: PM Modi to address rally in TN as part of South push

Modi had made a number of visits to Tamil Nadu in the past, besides other southern states. Among others, he visited Hindu temples and places with religious significance

PM Narendra Modi (Photo: X@ANI)
Press Trust of India Kanyakumari (Tamil Nadu)
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 10:35 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a BJP rally here on Friday, as part of his southern outreach with the Lok Sabha polls around the corner.

He is slated to address rallies next week as well, in the western region of the state.

The BJP has not been able to make significant electoral gains in Tamil Nadu in the past but the saffron party is hopeful of reversing that trend, especially under an aggressive K Annamalai who is heading its state unit.

Modi had made a number of visits to Tamil Nadu in the past, besides other southern states. Among others, he visited Hindu temples and places with religious significance.

The BJP is attempting to a stitch up a non-DMK, non-AIADMK alliance in the state and has already roped in GK Vasan-led Tamil Maanila Congress, expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam and AMMK, headed by TTV Dhinakaran.

Tamil Nadu has a total of 39 Lok Sabha seats and the neighbouring Puducherry one.

Topics :Narendra ModiLok Sabha electionsLok Sabhasouth indiaBJP

First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 10:35 AM IST

