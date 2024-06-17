Home / India News / Electricity KYC fraud: DoT blocks 392 handsets, checking 31,740 connections

Electricity KYC fraud: DoT blocks 392 handsets, checking 31,740 connections

The Department has also directed them to re-verify 31,740 mobile connections linked to these mobile handsets

energy, electricity
Last month, the DoT directed telecom operators for pan-India blocking of 28,200 mobile handsets which were misused in cybercrimes. (photo: Reuters)
Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 9:51 PM IST
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has directed telecom service providers (TSPs) to block 392 mobile handsets misused in cybercrime and financial frauds related to electricity Know Your Customer (KYC) updates.

The Department has also directed them to re-verify 31,740 mobile connections linked to these mobile handsets. Failure in re-verification will result in immediate disconnection and blocking of associated handsets, the DoT said on Monday.

The move comes after citizens reported cases of fraudsters using SMS and WhatsApp messages related to electricity KYC updates and malicious APK files to manipulate and gain control over victims' devices.

The complaints were received on the 'Chakshu' platform, which enables citizens to report suspected fraudulent communication from mobile numbers via calls, SMS, or social media like WhatsApp.

Integrated with the DoT’s Sanchar Sathi portal, Chakshu will trigger the re-verification and potential blocking of suspected fraudulent numbers. The DoT has indicated that usernames and details of suspected numbers and those reporting will remain confidential and will never be shared with anyone.

Last month, the DoT directed telecom operators for pan-India blocking of 28,200 mobile handsets which were misused in cybercrimes. Orders for immediate re-verification of 20 lakh mobile connections linked to these mobile handsets were issued.

Topics :electricityKYCDepartment of Telecom

First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 9:51 PM IST

