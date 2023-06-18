Home / India News / Emergency was dark era in country's history: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

Emergency was dark era in country's history: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Emergency was a dark era in the country's history when atrocities were committed on those supporting democracy.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Emergency was dark era in country's history: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2023 | 6:40 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Emergency was a dark era in the country's history when atrocities were committed on those supporting democracy.

He asserted that India is the mother of democracy which holds democratic values and the Constitution supreme and, therefore, "we cannot forget June 25 when Emergency was imposed on us".

Emergency was imposed in 1975 by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

He further added that India has set a target of eradicating tuberculosis (TB) by 2025 and 'Ni-kshay Mitra' has taken charge of this movement against the disease.

The Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (Ni-kshay Mitra Initiative) has been implemented by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

"India has set a target of eradicating TB by 2025. Ni-kshay Mitra has taken charge of this movement against TB. Thousands of people are adopting TB patients in rural areas. This is the true strength of India. The youth is also contributing to achieving the target of eradicating TB by 2025," PM Modi said during the 102nd episode of 'Mann Ki Baat.'

Remembering Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, PM Modi said, "Along with the bravery of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, there is a lot to learn from his governance and his management skills. The works done by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, especially regarding water management and the navy, increase the pride of Indian history even today."

"The forts built by him, even after so many centuries, are still standing proudly in the middle of the sea," he added.

Praising the efforts of people reviving a river in UP, PM Modi said, "In the Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh, people have revived an extinct river. The river's source is also being developed as an Amrit Sarovar."

Elaborating on the theme of this year's International Day of Yoga, PM Modi said, "The theme for this year's International Day of Yoga is 'Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. This expresses the spirit of Yoga that unites and takes us together."

"This time I will lead a yoga session for the first time at UN Headquarters on the 9th International Day of Yoga," added the Prime Minister.

The International Day of Yoga is celebrated on June 21.

 

Also Read

World TB Day: PM Modi launches initiatives to eliminate disease by 2025

'That is how you lead,' says Aamir Khan on PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat

Mann Ki Baat can rightly be termed as Jan Jan Ki Baat: NID Chief Patron

100th Mann Ki Baat address today to go global, live broadcast at UN offices

India commits to eradicating TB by 2025, way ahead of global time line

Massive fire erupts in godown in Maharashtra's Pune, dousing ops underway

Strength of disaster management that India has is becoming example: PM Modi

UP CM Yogi Adityanath instructs to start plantation campaign from July 1-7

4 wagons of goods train on way to Vedanta plant derail in Odisha's Rayagada

Water level of Brahmaputra River in Assam rises due to incessant rain

Topics :Narendra ModiMann Ki BaatInternational Yoga DayEmergency Emergency in IndiaTuberculosisTuberculosis in IndiaCyclone

First Published: Jun 18 2023 | 8:14 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story