UP CM Yogi Adityanath instructs to start plantation campaign from July 1-7

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday gave instructions regarding the plantation campaign that will run in the state from July 1 to 7

ANI Politics
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2023 | 6:20 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday gave instructions regarding the plantation campaign that will run in the state from July 1 to 7.

The target is to plant 35 crore saplings this year and to plant five crore saplings in Uttar Pradesh on 15th August. The Yogi government is running with the target of creating a 15 per cent green area in the state by 2027.

In the last 6 years, the UP government has planted more than 131 crore saplings.

CM Yogi has given instructions regarding the massive tree plantation campaign of 2023-24.

Meanwhile, the cultivation of fruits and vegetables has gradually become a field of immense possibilities for the farmers of Uttar Pradesh, as per the Agroforestry Report of 2023.

The reasons for this include the Yogi Government's consistent appeal to the farmers to diversify cultivation of crops according to market demand for better income; the production of high-quality plants in Centers of Excellence and Mini Centers of Excellence, which are then provided to farmers at minimum rates; controlled temperature and humidity for protected cultivation; and the modernization of markets (Mandis).

According to the report, the share of the state in the cultivation of fruits and vegetables has increased from 7.2 per cent to 9.2 per cent in the country within a decade, while the Gross Value Output (GVO) obtained from it has increased from Rs 20,600 crore to Rs 38,000 crore.

It is noteworthy that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has always encouraged farmers to cultivate fruits and vegetables since his first term in view of their immense potential both in terms of their consumption in domestic and international markets as well as for the growth of processing units.

Topics :Yogi AdityanathUttar PradeshUttar Pradesh government

First Published: Jun 18 2023 | 7:52 AM IST

