Home / India News / Water level of Brahmaputra River in Assam rises due to incessant rain

Water level of Brahmaputra River in Assam rises due to incessant rain

Following incessant rain, a rise in water level was witnessed in the Brahmaputra River in Assam

ANI General News
Water level of Brahmaputra River in Assam rises due to incessant rain

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2023 | 5:55 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Following incessant rain, a rise in water level was witnessed in the Brahmaputra River in Assam.

Guwahati Development Department (GDD) minister Ashok Singhal on Friday inspected the water pumps and sluice gate of the Bharalu River, a tributary of Brahmaputra River. The minister instructed the officials to ensure the sluice gate of Bharalu River functions smoothly.

"Today inspected the water pumps and sluice gate of Bharalu river and instructed the officials to ensure the sluice gate of Bharalu river functions smoothly to avoid any hindrance to the flow of water from Guwahati city," the minister said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the flood situation in Assam's Lakhimpur remains grim.

As the water levels of many rivers are rising up following incessant rain and a few districts of Assam have been affected in the first spell of flood, the state government is ready to deal with any kind of situation and directed all districts to be alert.

The Assam government is in touch with all agencies including the Indian army, Indian Air Force (IAF), NDRF to tackle the emergency situation.

Talking about the flood preparedness made by the state government, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Assam Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) Gyanendra Dev Tripathi told ANI that, the overall situation is building up, not at its peak and it is the start of flood season, but the state government is fully prepared to deal with any kind of situation.

"We are focused on more preparedness starting from January 2023. We have done extensive deliberations and consultations with all the stakeholders, all the responding agencies, all the warning-giving agencies, all the information-providing agencies. We have done thematic discussions and thereafter we have done district preparedness, score card which has shown tremendous improvement over the preparedness that was last year. We have checked the preparedness this year, the districts are much better prepared in comparison to last year. We are fully geared up for dealing with flood situation," said Gyanendra Dev Tripathi.

"During pre-monsoon, we didn't receive much rainfall and there was a huge deficit of rainfall. The monsoon was supposed to come from June 5, but it came on June 10 and some of the districts experienced some degree of floods particularly Lakhimpur district because of huge rainfall in neighbouring states as well as in Lakhimpur district and number of people have been affected. The overall situation is building up, not at its peak and it is the start of flood season," GD Tripathi said further.

He further said that, as part of the preparedness, all the agencies including Indian army, Indian Air Force, NDRF, SDRF, Fire and Emergency Services, Central Water Commission, Indian Meteorological Department, all the warning giving agencies, all are on hold and we have in common alerting protocol system where the alerts from all the agencies are shared, with the geographical location system, so we can target a particular locality and shared the warning with the people of the particular area.

Also Read

IGGL completes Asia's largest underwater hydrocarbon pipeline: CEO

Centre to set up floating jetty on northern bank of Brahmaputra: Sonowal

'Ganga Vilas' reaches Varanasi, to be flagged off by PM Modi on Jan 13

Assam HS Result 2023: AHSEC 12th results are out at official website

Receding glaciers to cut flows of rivers like Indus, Ganges: UN chief

Empty rake of local train derails near Mumbai; no casualty, train ops hit

Peak power demand in June may not touch 229GW mark due to unseasonal rains

Assam flood situation remains grim with rivers flowing above red mark

Army conducts flag march in Imphal valley amid violence in Manipur

OTT emerged as biggest medium, bridged geographical barriers: Anurag Thakur

Topics :AssamBrahmaputra

First Published: Jun 18 2023 | 7:17 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story