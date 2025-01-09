Eminent playback singer P Jayachandran passes away at 80 in Kerala

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Jayachandran was widely recognised for his contribution to Indian music, having won several awards for best playback singer

P Jayachandran
The singer died on Thursday evening while undergoing treatment at a private hospital here. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Thrissur (Kerala)
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 11:14 PM IST
P Jayachandran, the celebrated playback singer who recorded over 16,000 songs in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi, died at the age of 80.

The singer died on Thursday evening while undergoing treatment at a private hospital here, hospital sources said.

Jayachandran was widely recognised for his contribution to Indian music, having won several awards for best playback singer.

He was also honoured with the Kerala government's prestigious J C Daniel Award.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 11:14 PM IST

