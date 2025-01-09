Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Gujarat govt planning guidelines to restrict mobile use among children

Gujarat govt planning guidelines to restrict mobile use among children

The aim is to keep the kids away from the devices and bring them to playgrounds and study tables

With ownership of mobile phones exploding, India's total internet user base exceeded the 500-million mark in January 2019 Photo: Reuters
Teachers, students and parents will be made aware of the guidelines and the state will promote the initiative as a campaign (File Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 10:11 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Gujarat government on Thursday said it will introduce guidelines restricting the use of mobile phones and social media for children, underscoring that too much screen time is not good for them.

The aim is to keep the kids away from the devices and bring them to playgrounds and study tables, State Minister of Education Prafful Panseriya told reporters.

The guidelines will be brought out after consulting experts, he said.

We had earlier issued a government resolution banning mobile phones (for children) in primary schools. That resolution will be strictly followed from now on, he said.

Teachers, students and parents will be made aware of the guidelines and the state will promote the initiative as a campaign, the minister said.

Recently, Australia banned the use of social media for children aged under 16.

The central government also plans to incorporate parental controls for data usage instead of a blanket ban on mobile phones for children under 18.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Amid error in gold import figures, Panel formed for accurate data reporting

Court verdict in Kolkata RG Kar hospital rape-murder case on Jan 18

RIP, Pritish Nandy: Bold, brash, brilliant, and a man for all seasons

Passenger traffic at Bengaluru airport grows 9% to 40.73 mn in 2024

Maha Kumbh 2025: What is Amrit Snan and how to register for it online?

Topics :GujaratGujarat governmentVibrant Gujaratmobile users

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 10:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story