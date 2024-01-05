Home / India News / Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J&K's Shopian

Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J&K's Shopian

So far, there is no report of any loss of life on either side, the official added

Visuals of search operation by security forces in Shopian | Photo: ANI | Representative Image
Press Trust of India Srinagar

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 9:25 AM IST
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday, police said.

Acting on specific information about the presence of terrorists in the Chotigam area of the south Kashmir district, the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation there early in the morning, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces, who retaliated.

Topics :Shopian shootingJammu and Kashmir governmentJammu and Kashmir terror attackKashmir conflict

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 9:25 AM IST

