Home / India News / PM gave assurance to release relief funds for TN, says Udhayanidhi Stalin

PM gave assurance to release relief funds for TN, says Udhayanidhi Stalin

"The Prime Minister has said that he will definitely fulfil it," he added

During his meeting, Udhayanidhi also sought the immediate release of additional central funds for relief, restoration and rehabilitation work
ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured him of fulfilling the demands raised by Chief Minister MK Stalin to release relief funds for flood-battered districts of the state.

Soon after arriving at Chennai Airport on Thursday after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital, Stalin told reporters that he extended an invitation to the Prime Minister for the opening ceremony of the Khelo India Youth Games, which is to be held in Chennai later this month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"I have given an invitation to our PM Modi to participate in the opening ceremony of the Khelo India Youth Games. It is scheduled to be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on January 19," the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said.

During his meeting, Udhayanidhi also sought the immediate release of additional central funds for relief, restoration and rehabilitation work in the flood-battered districts of Tamil Nadu.

"Chennai, Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts have been affected by floods. When the PM came to Tiruchi, our chief minister had already made a demand for relief funds. I told PM that our Chief Minister had asked me to remind you to fulfil our demands," he said.

"The Prime Minister has said that he will definitely fulfil it," he added.

Meanwhile, during his visit to Delhi, Stalin junior also called on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

Posting a picture with the Congress leader after the meeting, Udhayanidhi wrote on X, "I was delighted to meet @INCIndia leader brother Thiru Rahul Gandhi at his residence in New Delhi today. I inquired about the health of Annai Sonia Gandhi. @RahulGandhi expressed his concern about the recent floods in Tamil Nadu. We briefly discussed the progress of #INDIA alliance to safeguard the secular ethos of the nation.

Also Read

Cyclone Michaung: Stalin to donate one-month salary to CM's relief fund

MoS Chandrasekhar to take stock of relief efforts in cyclone-hit Chennai

PM Modi, Stalin condole death of DMDK chief and actor Vijayakanth

Tamil Nadu campaign to celebrate state's business titans, industrial legacy

Delimitation is a swinging sword aimed at South Indian states: MK Stalin

LIVE: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J&K

51-inch-tall idol of Lord Ram made by Jaipur-based sculptor reaches Ayodhya

Lucknow Commissionerat discusses security provisions ahead of Ayodhya event

Advertising to churn out major revenue, drive growth of online video

Assam: Transporters calls 2 day strike against new laws on hit-and-run

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiUdayanidh StalinTamil NaduPM Relief Fund

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 9:08 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story