Ensure no shortage of free medicine: Kejriwal issues second order from jail

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said the jailed Chief Minister is worried about the people of Delhi and has asked its ministers to ensure they don't suffer

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal being produced before the Rouse Avenue Court, in New Delhi, Friday, March 22, 2024.(Photo: PTI)
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal issued his second order from ED custody, directing the Health Department to resolve issues in the tests carried out at Mohalla clinics. 

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor also directed that there should be no shortage of free medicines at Mohalla Clinics.

"... The CM has received information that people are facing difficulties in the tests carried out at the Mohalla clinics. He has directed me to take steps to resolve this...," the Delhi Health Minister said.

However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked the CM over his conduct and said they’ll complain to the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) and demand strict action. "A chief minister cannot issue any direction from the jail. This is a drama. I have complained about this to the L-G, demanding strict action against them," BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.

Earlier on Monday, the jailed Delhi CM issued directions to water resources minister Atishi to address the people's water scarcity issues. "In his direction, he [Arvind Kejriwal] said, 'I have learnt that people are facing water and sewer related issues in parts of Delhi… Tankers should be arranged for places where there is a scarcity of water, and appropriate directions should be issued to the officials so that people don't face any problem'," Atishi had said in a briefing.

The AAP has planned protests against Kejriwal's arrest at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence today. Security in Delhi has been tightened, and the Delhi Police issued advisories on the closure of roads in and around the PM house. Additionally, a few metro stations (Lok Kalyan Marg Metro station, Gate no 3 of Patel Chowk Metro Station, and Gate no 5 of Central Secretariat Metro station) were closed until further notice.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 night by the ED on charges of money laundering and corruption in the 2021-22 Delhi Excise policy case. The arrest occurred after he refused to appear before the ED despite multiple summons to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor.

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

