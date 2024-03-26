LIVE news: AAP leaders detained by police as party workers attempt 'gherao'

The Delhi Police has augmented security measures at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence after the AAP called for a "gherao" to protest against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Traffic is likely to be affected in parts of New Delhi and Central Delhi because of the protest. "Robust security arrangements have been made. We have installed layers of security to maintain law and order in the area," the Delhi Police officer said. "Section 144 (of the CrPC) is already imposed around the prime minister's residence and no one will be allowed to protest," he added. AAP leader and Delhi minister Gopal Rai had earlier said that AAP plans to "gherao" the prime minister's residence on Tuesday to protest against Kejriwal's arrest by ED officials. A State Department spokesperson said on Monday that the US is closely following reports of the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and and encourages a fair legal process. "We encourage a fair, transparent, and timely legal process for Chief Minister Kejriwal," the US spokesperson said in response to an emailed query about the case, in which India summoned a German envoy on Saturday to protest against his government's remarks about the arrest. Sebastian Fischer, spokesperson for Germany's foreign office said that like anyone else facing accusations, Kejriwal was entitled to a fair and impartial trial."We assume and expect that the standards relating to independence of judiciary and basic democratic principles will also be applied in this case," he said.
Section 144 had been imposed outside Patel Chowk Metro station, says Delhi police
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday said entry and exit gates at Lok Kalyan Marg metro station have been closed due to security reasons. Entry and exit have been restricted at Patel Chowk and Central Secretariat metro stations. In a post on X, the DMRC said, "Due to security reasons, entry/exit at Lok Kalyan Marg Metro station, Gate no 3 of Patel Chowk Metro Station and Gate no 5 of Central Secretariat Metro station will remain closed till further notice."
The US is closely following reports of the arrest of Indian opposition figure Arvind Kejriwal and encourages a fair legal process, a State Department spokesperson said on Monday after Germany's reaction to the case sparked a protest from India.