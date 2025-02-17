ePlane, ICATT ink deal for 788 air ambulances valued at over $1 billion

The ePlane Company, a pioneer in compact flying electric taxis and urban air ambulance solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with International Critical-care Air Transfer Team (ICATT), which could revolutionise emergency medical resp­onse in India.

ICATT, which provides a world-class air ambulance service in India, will procure 788 air ambulances from ePlane, ensuring rapid medical intervention across all districts in the country.

The actual commercials of the transaction shall be mutually agreed between the companies closer to the delivery dates with a total value upwards of $1 billion, the company said in a statement.

India recorded approximately 463 deaths per day in road accidents in 2022.

The overwhelming demand for faster medical transport solutions is further highlighted by the national 108 emergency helpline, which receives between 3,000 and 4,000 calls per day per state.

Through this partnership, ICATT aims to build India’s most extensive air ambulance network, ensuring that no critical patient is left without access to life-saving care due to geographical barriers. ICATT will offer its technical insights and operational expertise to ensure ePlane’s aircraft meets the e-air-ambulance mission standards. This initiative seeks to significantly reduce response times for the transport of patients, organs, life saving medicines & medical equipment, particularly in rural and accident-prone areas.

ePlane’s flagship aircraft, the e200x is an ultra-compact, highly efficient eVTOL or ‘Electric Vertical Take Off and Landing’ offering safe, affordable, and sustainable air transport, capable of landing and taking off in tight spaces.

With a wingspan of only 8 meters, the aircraft can take off from rooftops or a roadside field. The e200x can transport patients seven times faster than on-road vehicles.

“Healthcare is a fundamental right and everyone should be able to access it when they need it. Here, we are integrating technology, health, and a very good cause so that no one is left behind,” said Shalini Nalwad, founder, ICATT.

She further added “This is going to be a very good solution in terms of organ air-lifts. Around 95 per cent of registered patient recipients die before they get an organ. This is purely because of the lack of logistics, not due to lack of donors. This collaboration is going to solve the problem and redefine access to healthcare in India,”

The pact outlines the procurement of one air ambulance per district, making it the single largest initial agreement in the eVTOL industry from a customer. Given the dynamic nature of administrative boundaries, this number will be adjusted as needed to ensure comprehensive coverage across India.