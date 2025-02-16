MP bans liquor in religious cities, introduces 'Low Alcoholic Beverage Bar'

The Madhya Pradesh government has presented its new excise policy. Under the policy, from April 1, 2025, liquor shops will be closed in the designated religious cities of the state.

The policy has also approved a new category, ‘Low Alcoholic Beverage Bar’, under which beer, wine, and ready-to-drink liquor with an alcohol content of 10 per cent or less will be served. Serving hard drinks in such bars will be prohibited.

The cities where liquor shops have been closed due to their religious significance are Ujjain, Omkareshwar, Maheshwar, Mandleshwar, Orchha, Maihar, Chitrakoot, Datia, Panna, Mandla, Multai, Mandsaur, Amarkantak, Salkanpur, Barman Kala, Linga, Barman Khurd, Kundalpur, and Bandakpur.

Under the new policy, from April 1, 2025, no licences will be issued for any wine outlets in these areas, nor will the existing shops be allowed to operate.

Heritage liquor at airports

According to the policy, heritage liquor will be sold at wine outlets, including airports.

Four years ago, the Madhya Pradesh government announced plans to promote heritage liquor to improve the economic condition of tribal communities. Heritage liquor is a traditional spirit made from selected Mahua flowers by tribal self-help groups. Liquor produced by heritage liquor-making units will be exempt from the state’s value-added tax (VAT).

The new policy also states that, like Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, and Gwalior airports, foreign liquor counters can also be opened at other commercial airports in the state. One counter each can be set up at the arrival and departure gates.