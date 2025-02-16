Latest LIVE: Death toll hits 18 in NDLS stampede, committee formed to probe incident

A stampede-like situation broke out at the New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) late on Saturday evening, causing multiple deaths and injuries. Triggered by severe overcrowding, the incident claimed the lives of at least 18 persons, including three children, and left multiple persons injured, according to the chief casualty medical officer at the Lok Nayak Jayprakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital in Delhi. The incident occurred around 10 pm as thousands of devotees headed to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh 2025 had gathered to board their trains. It is not yet clear what triggered the stampede. The main reason for the chaos was change in platforms for delayed trains for Maha Kumbh at the last moment which caused confusion and the crowd could not be managed. There was a rush to board the train as well as panic when passengers realised that not all of them would be able to get in.

Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of Information & Publicity at the Railway Board, on Sunday, informed that a two-member high-level committee had been formed to investigate the matter and determine the cause of the stampede at New Delhi railway station on Saturday, which claimed around 15 lives. "A two-member high-level committee has been formed to investigate the matter," said Dilip Kumar. Kumar has assured that the situation is now under control, and passengers have been accommodated on special trains. Normal train movement has also resumed at the station. "The situation is under control, and the passengers have been sent by special train... Train movement at the railway station is normal now," he added.

A US plane carrying 116 illegal Indian immigrants landed at the Amritsar International Airport late Saturday night. A C-17 aircraft landed at the airport around 11.35 pm as against the expected time of 10 pm, sources said. This is the second batch of such Indians to be deported by the Donald Trump administration as part of its crackdown on illegal immigrants. It was not immediately clear whether the deportees were in shackles, like the previous batch was. The deportees will be allowed to head to their homes after completion of formalities including immigration, verification, and background checks.