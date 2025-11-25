Ash cloud from Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi volcano reaches India: Key details

A massive ash cloud from Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi, a long-silent volcano that erupted for the first time in nearly 12,000 years, entered India at around 10 pm on Monday, news agency ANI reported, citing IndiaMetSky Weather.

Why it matters

The ash plume, which was released into the atmosphere during the volcano's eruption, consists of volcanic ash, sulphur dioxide and small particles of glass and rock, increasing the likelihood of hazy and darker skies than usual and disrupting air traffic.

The big picture

An explosive burst of activity at the Hayli Gubbi volcano, situated in Ethiopia's Erta Ale Range, started at about 8:30 am on Sunday.

While the eruption has stopped now, a large ash plume was moving towards North India at a speed of 100–120 km/h. It is travelling at altitudes between 15,000–25,000 feet up to 45,000 feet. Following the eruption, traces of volcanic ash were detected across sections of the Arabian Peninsula. Airlines urged passengers travelling through the West Asia to remain cautious, although no specific advisories have been issued in relation to the ash cloud moving toward India. States likely to be affected According to the reports, the ash plume will first enter Gujarat, then move toward Rajasthan, north-west Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana and Punjab before drifting into the Himalayan region.

Flights cancellations According to a report in Hindustan Times, in the wake of the ash cloud moving towards India, IndiGo cancelled six flights, and Akasa Air suspended services to Jeddah, Kuwait and Abu Dhabi for November 24–25. Indian airlines issue advisory Following the eruption and the possible delay that can be caused by the ash plume, Indian airlines, on Monday, issued an advisory. Taking to X, IndiGo wrote, “Following the recent eruption of the #HayliGubbi volcano in #Ethiopia, ash clouds are reported to be drifting towards parts of western India. We understand that such news may cause concern, and we want to reassure you that your safety remains our highest priority. Our 6E teams are available across all touchpoints to support you with any assistance you may need. We will continue to monitor the developments round the clock and keep you informed of any updates to help minimise inconvenience (if any).”