EV Policy subsidy to continue till new one notified: Delhi minister

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday announced that subsidy benefits under the existing Electric Vehicle Policy will continue till a new one gets notified.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi's electric vehicle policy has so far achieved around 86 per cent of its measures and targets, the transport department said in May.

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2023 | 10:36 PM IST
The Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy, introduced in August 2020, aims at increasing the EV share in total vehicle sales to 25 per cent by 2024. According to official data, over 1.12 lakh electric vehicles have been sold under the policy.

"Today, we complete three years of Delhi's landmark EV policy that has propelled Delhi to becoming India's electric vehicle capital.

"Since the formulation of a new electric vehicle policy is still under process, the subsidy benefits of the existing policy will continue till the new policy gets notified," Gahlot said in a tweet.

Delhi's electric vehicle policy has so far achieved around 86 per cent of its measures and targets, the transport department said in May.

The transport department and Delhi Electric Vehicle Cell also held a stakeholder consultation in May as part of the process of drafting a revised 'Delhi EV Policy 2.0'.

In June this year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Delhi has become the country's electric vehicle capital with the highest number of such vehicles being bought in the city.

Topics :Electric VehiclesDelhi-NCR

First Published: Aug 07 2023 | 10:36 PM IST

