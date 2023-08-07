Home / India News / 675 slum clusters housing 1.5 mn people in Delhi, Rajya Sabha told

675 slum clusters housing 1.5 mn people in Delhi, Rajya Sabha told

In Delhi, there are 675 slum clusters in which around 15.5 lakh people are living, the Rajya Sabha was told on Monday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has informed that 1,297 people were rehabilitated in the last five years.

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2023 | 9:50 PM IST
In a written reply to a question, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore said the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has rehabilitated 8,379 people in 2022-23.

"The DDA has informed that an amount of Rs 212.73 crore has been spent on rehabilitation of these 8,379 people, including slum clearance," the minister said.

He also said the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has informed that 1,297 people were rehabilitated in the last five years.

"The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) has identified 675 Jhuggi Jhopdi (JJ) Bastis and as per list of these JJ Bastis, there are 30,6521 jhuggi units. The DUSIB has further informed that about 15.5 lakh people are living in these JJ bastis," Kishore said.

According to the minister, the central government supplements the efforts of states and Union Territories to provide basic services for improving the standard of urban population, including slum dwellers through various missions, such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U), Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT 2.0), Swachh Bharat Mission - Urban (SBM-U 2.0) and Smart Cities Mission among others.

Topics :Rajya SabhaDelhi

First Published: Aug 07 2023 | 9:49 PM IST

