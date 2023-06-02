Home / India News / Excise policy case: Court asks CBI to provide documents' copies to Sisodia

Excise policy case: Court asks CBI to provide documents' copies to Sisodia

The CBI filed its first charge sheet in the case against seven accused on November 25 last year. The court took cognisance of the charge sheet on December 15

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Excise policy case: Court asks CBI to provide documents' copies to Sisodia

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 4:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A Delhi court on Friday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to provide copies of documents, including charge sheet and supplementary charge sheet, to AAP leader Manish Sisodia and three other accused in the excise policy case.

The other three accused are Hyderabad-based chartered accountant Butchi Babu Gorantla, liquor trader Amandeep Singh Dhall and private person Arjun Pandey.

Special Judge M K Nagpal gave the directions when Sisodia was produced before him via video conferencing as the court had issued summons to him after it took cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the CBI in the case on May 27.

The court posted the matter for further proceedings on July 6.

Sisodia, 51, was arrested by the CBI on February 26 in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

The CBI filed its first charge sheet in the case against seven accused on November 25 last year. The court took cognisance of the charge sheet on December 15.

It filed the supplementary charge sheet against Sisodia, Gorantla, Dhall and Pandey on April 25. The agency invoked Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 201 (destruction of evidence/giving false information) and 420 (cheating) besides provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act against the four accused.

Also Read

Manish Sisodia to be produced in court today: All you need to know

Aurobindo Pharma's P Sarath Reddy becomes approver in Delhi liquor case

CBI files supplementary charge sheet against Sisodia in excise policy scam

Delhi court reserves order on Sisodia's bail plea in Excise policy scam

Excise Policy case: Delhi HC allows Manish Sisodia to withdraw bail plea

Military secures borders, also protects culture & economy: Rajnath Singh

Court must not act mechanically under CrPC sec 319 to summon accused: SC

Pak to release 200 Indian fishermen, 3 civilian prisoners: Bhutto Zardari

IMD working on new ways to predict monsoon rains amid climate change

Couple spends 301 days in jail on suspicion of being Bangladeshi immigrants

Topics :Manish SisodiaDelhiCourtsCBI

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 5:11 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story