Excise policy case: Kejriwal remanded in judicial custody till April 15

A Delhi court on Monday sent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15 in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Kejriwal was produced in the court of Special Judge Kaveri Baweja after his Enforcement Directorate custody came to an end.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The ED had sought 15-day judicial custody of Kejriwal, saying he was "totally uncooperative".

Speaking to reporters before entering court, the AAP leader said, "Whatever the prime minister is doing(referring to his arrest) is not good for the country".

AAP ministers Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj and Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal were present in court.

The federal probe agency had arrested Kejriwal on March 21 in connection with the case.

The next day, Special Judge Baweja remanded him in the custody of the ED till March 28.

Following this, the court allowed the ED's plea requesting extension of his custodial interrogation by four days till April 1.

In its remand application, the probe agency has accused the AAP leader of "being involved in the entire conspiracy of Delhi liquor scam, in drafting and implementation of the policy, for favouring and benefiting the quid pro receiving kickbacks and eventually using part of proceeds of crime generated out of the scheduled offence in the election campaign for Goa Assembly elections".