PM Modi in Mumbai: Check routes to avoid, timings and parking restrictions

In preparation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's visit to Mumbai on Monday, the Mumbai Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for smooth commuting throughout the city, effective from 7 am to 2 pm. The Mumbai Police also shared parking restrictions for the several roads. PM Modi is visiting Mumbai to address a ceremony marking 90 years of the Reserve Bank of India.

Which roads to avoid in Mumbai?

Shahid Bhagat Singh Road

Nathalal Parekh Road

Captain Prakash Pethe Road

Rambhau Salgaonkar Road

Gen. Jagannath Bhosle Road

Madam Cama Road

Barrister Rajni Patel Marg

Jamanalal Bajaj Marg

Vinay K Shah Marg

Ramnath Goika Marg

Dorabaji Tata Road

NCPA Marg

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Marg

VV Rao Marg

Best Road

Taking to the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter), the Mumbai Traffic Police specified that the segment of Rambhau Salgaonkar Road stretching from the Indu Clinic Junction (Sayyed Jamadar Chowk) to Volga Chowk will remain open to vehicular traffic in both directions.

Additionally, parking restrictions will be enforced in designated areas from 7:00 am to 2:00 pm.

PM Modi’s visit to Mumbai

Prime Minister Modi will be in Mumbai to join the 90th anniversary celebrations of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). According to reports, the Prime Minister, expected to arrive in the morning, will travel via helicopter to INS Shikra, the Indian Navy's helibase in Colaba. From there, he will proceed by road to the RBI adjacent to Town Hall.

Other distinguished guests at the event include Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, as well as Ministers of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Dr. Bhagwat Karad.

Traffic restrictions for IPL

Traffic restrictions have also been enforced in Mumbai due to the Indian Premier League 2024 fixture between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium. The games are scheduled to take place in Mumbai on April 1 and April 7.

As per reports, the Mumbai traffic police informed that all types of vehicles except emergency vehicles shall be prohibited on April 1 and 7 from 12 noon to 11:55 pm. The advisory further stated that spectators must use public conveyance to commute due to the absence of parking facilities at the stadium and also as personal vehicles may lead to traffic congestion in the area.