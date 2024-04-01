Home / India News / PM Modi in Mumbai: Check routes to avoid, timings and parking restrictions

PM Modi in Mumbai: Check routes to avoid, timings and parking restrictions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Mumbai to join the celebrations of the RBI's 90th anniversary where he will be joined by Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and other guests

PM Modi at a rally in Andhra Pradesh
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 9:45 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In preparation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mumbai on Monday, the Mumbai Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for smooth commuting throughout the city, effective from 7 am to 2 pm. The Mumbai Police also shared parking restrictions for the several roads. PM Modi is visiting Mumbai to address a ceremony marking 90 years of the Reserve Bank of India. 

Which roads to avoid in Mumbai?


Shahid Bhagat Singh Road

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Nathalal Parekh Road
Captain Prakash Pethe Road
Rambhau Salgaonkar Road
Gen. Jagannath Bhosle Road
Madam Cama Road
Barrister Rajni Patel Marg
Jamanalal Bajaj Marg
Vinay K Shah Marg
Ramnath Goika Marg
Dorabaji Tata Road
NCPA Marg
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Marg
VV Rao Marg
Best Road

Taking to the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter), the Mumbai Traffic Police specified that the segment of Rambhau Salgaonkar Road stretching from the Indu Clinic Junction (Sayyed Jamadar Chowk) to Volga Chowk will remain open to vehicular traffic in both directions.

Additionally, parking restrictions will be enforced in designated areas from 7:00 am to 2:00 pm.

PM Modi’s visit to Mumbai


Prime Minister Modi will be in Mumbai to join the 90th anniversary celebrations of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). According to reports, the Prime Minister, expected to arrive in the morning, will travel via helicopter to INS Shikra, the Indian Navy's helibase in Colaba. From there, he will proceed by road to the RBI adjacent to Town Hall.

Other distinguished guests at the event include Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, as well as Ministers of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Dr. Bhagwat Karad.

Traffic restrictions for IPL


Traffic restrictions have also been enforced in Mumbai due to the Indian Premier League 2024 fixture between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium. The games are scheduled to take place in Mumbai on April 1 and April 7.

As per reports, the Mumbai traffic police informed that all types of vehicles except emergency vehicles shall be prohibited on April 1 and 7 from 12 noon to 11:55 pm. The advisory further stated that spectators must use public conveyance to commute due to the absence of parking facilities at the stadium and also as personal vehicles may lead to traffic congestion in the area.

Also Read

Mumbai Coastal Road Project: All you need to know about the toll-free road

Eknath Shinde's was real Shiv Sena when new faction emerged: Maha Speaker

FM Nirmala Sitharaman seeks global help to nab smuggling masterminds

Budget 2024: 'Governance, development, performance,' FM redefines GDP

FM talks up green energy, proposes rooftop solar power for 10 mn homes

LIVE: CM Kejriwal likely to be produced in court today as ED custody ends

India's most innovative cities including Bengaluru run out of water

5 dead, over 100 injured in Jalpaiguri cyclone; WB CM Mamata meets victims

Hailstorm hit several parts of Manipur; buildings damaged in villages

Modi reignites Katchatheevu controversy, Cong say 'distortion of history'

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiReserve Bank of IndiaBS Web ReportsMumbai trafficRBI

First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 9:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story