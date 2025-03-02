Delhi's fuel ban on 15-yr-old vehicles: Experts back EVs, public transport

Scale up electrification, enhance public transport convenience, and implement better vehicle assessment systems to combat air pollution in Delhi rather than imposing a blanket ban, suggest experts after the Delhi government announced that vehicles older than 15 years will be denied fuel at petrol pumps starting April 1.

During a recent announcement regarding various anti-pollution measures, Delhi's environment minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, stated that the newly formed BJP government is taking stringent steps to curb vehicular emissions and pollution.

“We are installing automatic number plate readers (ANPRs) at petrol pumps to identify vehicles older than 15 years, and they will not be provided fuel. Approximately 80 per cent of petrol pumps have already adopted ANPRs,” Sirsa mentioned, adding that the Union Ministry of Petroleum will be informed about this decision.

In addition to restricting fuel supply, all high-rise buildings, hotels, and commercial complexes in Delhi will be required to install anti-smog guns to help reduce air pollution levels.

“Eliminating vehicles based solely on age is just the first phase. In the future, the government should develop a more effective on-road emissions monitoring system, utilising remote sensing technologies and advanced fitness tests for all vehicles. This would allow us to efficiently identify end-of-life (EoL) or unfit vehicles that should not be on the road. Instead of a blanket ban, we could address this issue in a more selective and targeted manner,” said Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director of research and advocacy at the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE).

“The main challenge is the lack of a reliable system to effectively identify unfit vehicles. Unlike commercial vehicles, personal vehicles do not undergo regular roadworthiness and fitness tests, which only occur after 15 years. Due to the absence of proper advanced testing, the government was compelled to use an age-based cut-off,” she added.

The existing directive to phase out 10-year-old diesel vehicles and 15-year-old petrol vehicles stems from a National Green Tribunal (NGT) order, which was upheld by the Supreme Court. The Delhi government has already deregistered these older vehicles.

Sectoral experts emphasise that refusal of fuel to 15-year-old vehicles is a policy focus on enforcement that has been challenging, as many vehicle owners wish to retain and continue using their older vehicles. The new policy is seen as a necessary step to ensure that these old vehicles are removed from the roads.

“Fleet renewal is a critical strategy for reducing emissions since older vehicles emit significantly more pollutants than newer models. It would also be more effective if we could incentivise the replacement of these vehicles with zero-emission electric alternatives, thus yielding even greater benefits,” Roychowdhury noted.

Severe air pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR) has been a long-standing issue, and stopgap efforts have not given any relief to the public. On December 16, 2024, Delhi-NCR enforced Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)—the strictest level of anti-pollution measures—triggered when the air quality index (AQI) rises above 400, indicating "severe" conditions. This marked the second instance during the winter season when such restrictions were enacted; the first occurred on November 18, linked to stubble burning, which raised the AQI to 494.

A study conducted by CSE last year revealed that during mid-October to early November—when farmers burned paddy stalks in preparation for the next crop—only 8 per cent of the air pollution in the NCR originated from stubble burning. The majority of pollution, nearly two-thirds, came from local sources, with the transport sector contributing more than half.

According to the International Energy Agency, road transport currently accounts for 12 per cent of India’s energy-related CO2 emissions and is a significant contributor to urban air pollution. As India grapples with increasing demand for private transportation and goods movement, energy use and CO2 emissions from road transport could double by 2050.

Compared to older vehicle standards such as BS2, BS3, and BS4, BS6 vehicles produce significantly lower CO2 emissions due to stricter emission norms. Specifically, BS6 vehicles emit around 70 per cent less nitrogen oxides (NOx) in diesel engines and 25 per cent less NOx in petrol engines compared to BS4 vehicles, along with a considerable reduction in particulate matter (PM) emissions.

“Beyond petrol pumps, this system could be deployed at entry points to the city and key road sections to identify and penalise vehicles that violate EoL norms in the National Capital Territory (NCT). However, many of these vehicles tend to migrate to other urban centres where such restrictions are not in place, which allows them to continue polluting those areas. Greater focus on a well-implemented vehicle scrapping system would help ensure that these EoL vehicles are properly disposed of and can find value through scrapping,” suggested Karthik Ganesan, fellow and director of strategic partnerships at the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW).

There is currently an incentive on motor vehicle tax for those who choose to scrap an old vehicle and purchase a new one. However, the potential for selling it to users who will take the vehicle to other jurisdictions and register it there could still deter the scrapping process. The Delhi government needs to find appropriate fiscal or non-fiscal incentives. If they can encourage the replacement of old vehicles with zero-emission alternatives, that would be even better. A uniform implementation of the vehicle scrappage policy across states is essential to effectively remove EoL vehicles and those that do not pass necessary fitness tests, according to Roychowdhury and Ganesan.

“While implementing such measures, it is also crucial to accelerate the pace of electrification. Additionally, improving and modernising public transportation will make it more convenient for people to use, thereby reducing overall reliance on personal vehicles,” stated CSE’s Roychowdhury.

Last December, Business Standard reported that in 2024, Delhi was the only major state or union territory to experience a significant decline in electric vehicle (EV) registrations, even though the government extended its EV policy until March 2025.

“More action is needed in the transport sector. Simultaneously, Delhi must do much more to eliminate waste burning. This will require municipalities in Delhi to ensure complete collection, segregation of waste, and effective material recovery to prevent open dumping and accumulation that leads to burning,” she added.

Other experts recommend conducting a detailed study to assess vehicle emissions, interstate pollution control, and strategies to manage vehicular movements effectively.