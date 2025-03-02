ECI clarifies same Electors Photo ID number does not indicate fake voters

The Election Commission of India on Sunday clarified that having the same Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number doesn't mean there are duplicate or fake voters.

The ECI's clarification comes after concerns were raised on social media and in media reports about electors in different states having identical EPIC numbers.

"Irrespective of the EPIC number, any elector can cast a vote only at their designated polling station in their respective Constituency in their State/UT where they are enrolled in the electoral roll and nowhere else." ECI clarified in an official statement.

This issue arose because different states and union territories used the same alphanumeric series for EPIC numbers before switching to the ERONET platform. "The allotment of identical EPIC number/series to some electors from different States/UTs was due to a decentralized and manual mechanism being followed prior to shifting of the electoral roll database of all States/UTs to the ERONET platform. This resulted in certain State/UT CEO offices using the same EPIC alphanumeric series and leaving a scope for the possibility of duplicate EPIC numbers being allotted to electors in different Assembly Constituencies in different States/UTs, the statement read.

The ECI further added that it has been working on the rectification of the duplicate EPIC number.

"The Commission has decided to ensure allotment of unique EPIC number to registered electors. Any case of duplicate EPIC number will be rectified by allotting a unique EPIC number. The ERONET 2.0 platform will be updated to aid and assist in this process." ECI stated.