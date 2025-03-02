Latest LIVE: Delhi govt planning to start cruise service in Yamuna for tourism purposes

With the BJP government in Delhi focusing on the rejuvenation of the Yamuna, plans are afoot to start a cruise service in the river, between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur, for tourism purposes, officials said. Under the plan, a six-km stretch of the Yamuna is to be developed from the Wazirabad barrage (Sonia Vihar) to Jagatpur (Shani temple) for cruise operations for tourists, they said. The Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) issued a request for quotation (RFQ) on Friday for engaging a suitable operator to run two solar or electric battery-powered cruises on the identified river stretch.

A historic milestone in India's spiritual and social landscape, the first-ever World Peace Centre, established under the leadership of Jain Acharya Lokesh Muni and the efforts of Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti, will be inaugurated today at Sector 39, Gurugram. The event will be graced by Ram Nath Kovind, the former President of India, along with dignitaries including Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Punjab, Arif Mohammad Khan, Governor of Bihar, Nayab Singh Saini, Chief Minister of Haryana, Rekha Gupta, Chief Minister of Delhi. Marking this momentous occasion, the Virat Sant Sammelan will witness addresses by some of India's most revered spiritual leaders, including Sri Sri Ravi Shankar , Yogrishi Swami Ramdevi, Shri Morari Bapu , renowned Ram Kathavachak, Swami Avdheshanand, and Sadhvi Ritambhara, who will share profound messages of world peace, non-violence, and social harmony.