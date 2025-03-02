Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Latest LIVE: Delhi govt planning to start cruise service in Yamuna for tourism purposes

BS Web Team New Delhi
Yamuna
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2025 | 8:49 AM IST
With the BJP government in Delhi focusing on the rejuvenation of the Yamuna, plans are afoot to start a cruise service in the river, between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur, for tourism purposes, officials said.  Under the plan, a six-km stretch of the Yamuna is to be developed from the Wazirabad barrage (Sonia Vihar) to Jagatpur (Shani temple) for cruise operations for tourists, they said. The Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) issued a request for quotation (RFQ) on Friday for engaging a suitable operator to run two solar or electric battery-powered cruises on the identified river stretch.
  A historic milestone in India's spiritual and social landscape, the first-ever World Peace Centre, established under the leadership of Jain Acharya Lokesh Muni and the efforts of Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti, will be inaugurated today at Sector 39, Gurugram. The event will be graced by Ram Nath Kovind, the former President of India, along with dignitaries including Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Punjab, Arif Mohammad Khan, Governor of Bihar, Nayab Singh Saini, Chief Minister of Haryana, Rekha Gupta, Chief Minister of Delhi. Marking this momentous occasion, the Virat Sant Sammelan will witness addresses by some of India's most revered spiritual leaders, including Sri Sri Ravi Shankar , Yogrishi Swami Ramdevi, Shri Morari Bapu , renowned Ram Kathavachak, Swami Avdheshanand, and Sadhvi Ritambhara, who will share profound messages of world peace, non-violence, and social harmony.
 
8:49 AM

PM Modi extends greetings on the occasion of beginning of Ramzan month

"As the blessed month of Ramzan begins, may it bring peace and harmony in our society. This sacred month epitomises reflection, gratitude and devotion, also reminding us of the values of compassion, kindness and service." tweets PM Modi.
 
 
 
 

8:33 AM

5 killed in collision between two motorcycles in Agra, says police

Five people were killed in a collision between two motorcycles here, police said on Sunday. The accident occurred late Saturday night when a bike carrying four persons collided with another motorcycle carrying two riders, they said. According to police, the victims on the first motorcycle have been identified as Bhagwan Das (35), Vakil (35), Ram Swaroop (28), and Sonu (30)-all residents of the Saiyan area. They were returning home from a wedding when the crash took place

8:29 AM

Sarpanch murder case chargesheet filed after thorough probe, says CM Fadnavis

Police have filed a chargesheet in sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case after a very thorough probe, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said and expressed confidence that the guilty would get strict punishment. The state Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Thursday filed a more than 1,200 pages chargesheet at a court in Beed district in Deshmukh's murder and two related cases.

8:13 AM

Delhi AQI dips to 132, remains moderate; air quality in NCR improves

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'moderate' category, aided by rain and strong winds. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped marginally and was recorded at 132 at 7 am. Air quality has improved across Delhi-NCR due to rainfall over the past few days. At 4 pm on March 1, Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 126.

7:55 AM

Israel agrees to temporary ceasefire proposal for Ramzan, passover periods

7:54 AM

India's first World Peace Centre to be inaugurated in Gurugram today

7:52 AM

Delhi govt planning to start cruise service in Yamuna for tourism purposes

With the BJP government in Delhi focusing on the rejuvenation of the Yamuna, plans are afoot to start a cruise service in the river, between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur, for tourism purposes, officials said.  Under the plan, a six-km stretch of the Yamuna is to be developed from the Wazirabad barrage (Sonia Vihar) to Jagatpur (Shani temple) for cruise operations for tourists.
First Published: Mar 02 2025 | 7:49 AM IST

