Home / India News / Experts seek consensus on long Covid definition, bat for treatment protocol

Experts seek consensus on long Covid definition, bat for treatment protocol

One study found that 65 million patients, or 10% of the 651 million confirmed Covid-19 cases worldwide, have long-Covid. For hospitalised cases, the rate rose to 50-70%

Business Standard | New Delhi/Mumbai
Premium
Experts seek consensus on long Covid definition, bat for treatment protocol

4 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 5:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Three years on, the medical fraternity is yet to build consensus on long Covid and how long it can last, with global studies suggesting a wide range of period from six months to a year. Nonetheless, l

Topics :Coronavirushealthcare

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 4:42 PM IST

Also Read

Vaccines only for those with comorbidities, uninfected, say experts

Data story: India logs 4,272 new Covid cases; active tally at 40,750

Maiden Pharma's cough syrups are safe, WHO jumped the gun: DCGI

H3N2 influenza: Symptoms, spread, prevention, what do experts say?

Cough syrup makers see healthy future, say controversies won't dent demand

India to become largest civil aviation market in next decade: Scindia

IAF's 'Kargil Courier' airlifted over 3,000 stranded passengers this winter

Reusing treated wastewater in irrigation could've reduced emissions: Study

Meta 'optimistic and excited' about India, says Sandhya Devanathan

To assess worldwide view on bail in case of assault, HC turns to ChatGPT

Next Story