Home / India News / Fadnavis-Ajit alliance in 2019 was to teach lesson to Uddhav: Maha BJP

Fadnavis-Ajit alliance in 2019 was to teach lesson to Uddhav: Maha BJP

Maharashtra minister Sudhir Mungantiwar has claimed it was necessary to get NCP leader Ajit Pawar's support in 2019 to teach a lesson to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Fadnavis-Ajit alliance in 2019 was to teach lesson to Uddhav: Maha BJP

2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 4:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra minister Sudhir Mungantiwar has claimed it was necessary to get NCP leader Ajit Pawar's support in 2019 to teach a lesson to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, in an apparent reference to the alliance formed by BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and Pawar at that time.

The Devendra Fadnavis-Ajit Pawar government formed in a hush-hush ceremony in November 2019 after the state Assembly elections had lasted for three days.

Later, Uddhav Thackeray became the chief minister of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, which comprised his party, the NCP and the Congress.

Thackeray had snapped ties with long-term ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the issue of sharing the chief ministerial post.

"The kind of new political arrangement Uddhav Thackeray brought in at that time, to teach Thackeray a lesson it was necessary to get support from NCP's Ajit Pawar, BJP leader Mungantiwar told Loksatta newspaper on Saturday.

Asked about the BJP leader's comments, Fadnavis said, I have not heard personally what Mungantiwar said. It will not be appropriate to make any comment on his statement.

When reporters queried Sanjay Raut about Mungantiwar's comments, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said, Nobody gives Mungantiwar any importance in his own party. What is the point of asking us about his comments.

There was speculation recently that Ajit Pawar might join the BJP camp, but he and NCP chief Sharad Pawar dismissed such rumours.

Also Read

MVA's collapse, its aftermath kept political pot boiling in Maha in 2022

Ignore orders of 'unconstitutional' Maharashtra govt: Raut to officials

CM Shinde to move resolution over Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute

Won't be in govt if Pawar joins BJP with NCP group: Shiv Sena spokesperson

Shiv Sena (UBT) hits out at Fadnavis, calls him 'failed' home minister

PM visits 'Jana Shakti' at NGMA to mark 100th episode of 'Mann ki Baat'

MoS L Murugan to lead Indian delegation to Cannes Int'l Film Festival

UP local body polls: BJP 'lost miserably' in seats outside city, says SP

Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood appointed new CBI director for 2 years

Police should be prepared to deal with unexpected situations: Kerala CM

Topics :Uddhav ThackerayMaharashtra

First Published: May 14 2023 | 4:33 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story