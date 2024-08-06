Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Farmers pay Rs 32,440 cr premium; claims worth over Rs 1.64 trn cleared

Farmers pay Rs 32,440 cr premium; claims worth over Rs 1.64 trn cleared

Replying to a question on the scheme during the Question Hour, he said the Modi government has made it farmer-friendly by removing inconsistencies in the previous scheme

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj
It was found that the delay in insurance claim settlement happens most of the time due to states | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 1:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Insurance claims of 1.64 trillion have been paid to farmers against Rs 32,440 crore premium paid under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Tuesday in the Lok Sabha.

Replying to a question on the scheme during the Question Hour, he said the Modi government has made it farmer-friendly by removing inconsistencies in the previous scheme.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) was introduced in the country in the Kharif 2016 season and is voluntary for the states, he added.

Under the scheme, comprehensive risk coverage for crops against all non-preventable natural risks -- from pre-sowing to post-harvest stages of crops -- at a very reasonable premium for the farmers is being provided.

"As against the premium of Rs 32,440 crore paid by farmers till date, claims of Rs 1.64 trillion have been paid out," the minister said.

Therefore, 5 times more claims have been paid out when compared to the premium paid by the farmers, Chouhan added.

More From This Section

LIVE news: SC reserves order on AAP leader Manish Sisodia's bail pleas in Delhi liquor policy case

Parliament LIVE: INDIA bloc MPs protest demanding rollback of 18% GST on premiums for life insurance

SC to hear plea challenging Bombay HC's ban on hijab, burqa in colleges

Relief, rescue operations continue for sixth day in Kedarnath valley

EAM Jaishankar to address Parliament on situation in Bangladesh today

Replying to a supplementary question by DMK member Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on the delay in the settlement of claims, the minister said the government has taken several measures on the subject like assessment of damage through remote sensing and not visually.

It was found that the delay in insurance claim settlement happens most of the time due to states.

It is also the responsibility of states to implement the scheme smoothly, he said, adding that there is a provision of a 12 per cent penalty on insurance firms in case of delays.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

UPA govt refused to provide 50% profit on cost to farmers: Agri minister

Premium

Draft policy proposes easier lending, new mandis for FPOs; Is it enough?

'Trust deficit between govt, farmers': SC proposes panel for talks

Farmers to burn BJP's effigies on Aug 1, hold tractor marches on Aug 15

Will head towards Delhi whenever Shambhu border opens: Farmer leader

Topics :farmersfarmer insurance claimShivraj Singh Chouhan

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 1:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story